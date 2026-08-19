5 DCOMs That Deserve a Revival

With “Camp Rock 3” now streaming on Disney+, it’s clear that the streamer is leaning in on the nostalgia of classic DCOMs. Undoubtedly, more are on the way.

Now, for many millennials, that’s more of a threat than anything. We’re protective of these DCOMs, and most probably could, and should, remain untouched. There are so many new creatives and original ideas that deserve a shot. But, if we look at things objectively, there are actually quite a few DCOMS that are rife with possibility, and maybe even deserving of some new love in 2026.

So, protest or not, here are five DCOMs that deserve a revival.

“Halloweentown” (Disney) Halloweentown Obviously, the core condition on this one would be that Kimberly J. Brown must return as Marnie, and that’s that. All due respect to Sara Paxton, who simply took an exciting job that was offered to her, but the People’s Princess Marnie will always be Brown. As a secondary condition, Emily Roeske would have to return as Sophie, should she be interested. I have long maintained that Sophie was the true hero of “Halloweentown,” and as an adult, we and she deserve to see that acknowledged. Where would “Halloweentown” even be today if she hadn’t remembered her grandmother’s spell or sensed the bad man that was Kalabar? Of course, it’s hard to imagine a “Halloweentown” movie without Debbie Reynolds too, as Grandma Aggie was one of her finest roles in her later career. But we all know she’d have taught her grandkids well, and her legacy would undoubtedly be honored. But really, just one more here, Disney. We certainly aren’t saying it deserves another trilogy. Read Next

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The Movie Database Twitches Speaking of spooky season, where are we on a third “Twitches” movie, hm? These movies starred Tia and Tamera Mowry as twin witches — twitches, get it? — who were separated at birth for their own safety. When they reunite on their 21st birthday and discover their powers, things get intense. Together, they must save their family and their true homeland. Both Tia and Tamera Mowry have said over the years that they’d be down for it, but that the script would really have to be just right, because the first two movies are too sacred. And to be clear, I agree on this one. But “Twitches” is certainly ripe with possibility, and it’s been almost 20 years since the first sequel released, so it’s not like it would feel too soon. Our condition on this one? Get Aly & AJ to record another song for the film, pretty please. Read Next

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Disney Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Admittedly, we might be a bit early on this one, considering that the future “Zenon” predicted hasn’t actually come to pass yet. (Among the many things in their potential future: a President Chelsea Clinton in 2049). This movie starred Kirsten Storms as Zenon, a young teenager living on a space station orbiting Earth with her parents. She tends to get into a lot of shenanigans though, and when she goes one too far, she gets grounded — literally. Sent to Earth to live with her aunt, Zenon is devastated. That devastation turns to fear and desperation, when she learns that the billionaire funding the space station is intentionally sabotaging it to collect insurance money. This movie was so good, it got two sequels, both of which are pretty fun. Why not give us a fourth, with an updated idea of the future? It may be bleaker, but it’s nothing a new banger from Proto Zoa can’t fix. Read Next

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Disney Jump In! If there’s one thing that Disney Channel did successfully with its original movies, it’s highlight somewhat obscure sports. From “Motocrossed” to “Alley Cats Strike” and more, we saw a whole bunch of very cool kids making these activities look very cool. That very much rings true for “Jump In!” too. Here, Corbin Bleu starred as a boxer who became a competitive double dutch stepper, alongside Keke Palmer and her friends. What followed was a legitimately good story about toxic masculinity, and how you should pursue things you really love. Given his Broadway career, we know Bleu still has the moves to pull off some kind of revival, and Palmer is still an unmatchable talent. Let’s see what they can do with the ropes again! (Or, you know, some other sport they like).