Disney Expands ‘Descendants’ Universe With New Movie Centered on Sidekicks

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The “Descendants” universe is expanding even further, as Disney announced Friday morning that “Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” has been greenlit, introducing fans to the children of more Disney favorites — in this case, the sidekicks.

The movie — a “music-and-dance-fueled” story, like its predecessors — centers on the children of the Genie from “Aladdin,” Yzma and Kronk from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” Merryweather from “Sleeping Beauty” and Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes,” the synopsis reads. “When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.”

So, it would appear that while hero and villain kids go to Auradon Prep, the children of sidekicks have their own school.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” star Dior Goodjohn will star as Jennie, the daughter of Genie. Momona Tamada (“The Baby-Sitters Club”) will play Zara, the daughter of Yzma, while Jacob Rodriguez (“Tell Me Lies”) plays Kronk Jr. Eva Fossaceca Smedley (“Welcome to Flatch”) has been cast Meri, the daughter of Merryweather, and Harry Jones (“Bury Your Nephew”) plays Lou, the son of Lumiere. Rhys Dawkins, Connor Wong and Kyra Wong will also plays the Potts Siblings (the children of Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast”).

“Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” will be directed by Jude Weng (“Only Murders in the Building”), with a script written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.

The announcement comes on the heels of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” releasing on Disney Channel and Disney+ last month, which continued the story set up in “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Both are direct sequels to the first three “Descendants” films.

The original trilogy centered on the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil and Jafar, while “Rise of Red” and “Wicked Wonderland” primarily focused on the children of the Queen of Hearts, Cinderella, Captain Hook and more.

It’s unclear whether any past stars from the “Descendants” films will be part of the “Hidden Heroes” journey, in cameo capacity or otherwise.