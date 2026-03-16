‘Dune 3’: Timothée Chalamet Previews a Corrupted Paul Atreides

With the Oscars now behind him, “Marty Supreme” star Timothee Chalamet is now looking ahead to his next big blockbuster: “Dune: Part Three,” the final installment in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi trilogy.

To begin the countdown to the film’s release this December, Chalamet offered a first look at himself as the Duke of Arrakis, Paul Atreides, in an Instagram post. And judging by the look, he has seen better days.

As those who saw “Dune: Part Two” know, Paul has given in to the dark fate that destiny seems to have set out for him, transforming himself into the messianic figure Lisan al-Gaib to rally the people of Arrakis, known as the Fremen, to take revenge on the Harkonnens and take back the coveted desert planet in his name.

But that is not enough for Paul, who has now unleashed an intergalactic holy war with the Fremen to force the galaxy to bow before him as emperor. In doing so, he has alienated the love of his life, Chani (played by Zendaya), who has gone back into exile.

In the new photo, we see Paul geared up and ready for war, his eyes turned blue by the dust of Arrakis. But his skin has also become frayed and withered, showing just how much his pursuit of power has corroded and corrupted him.

“Dune: Part Three” will be loosely based on “Dune Messiah,” the second book in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series which completes Paul’s story in the history of Arrakis. Chalamet and Zendaya are joined in the cast by Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy, with Robert Pattinson joining as a newcomer.

The film hits theaters December 18.