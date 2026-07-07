Dwayne Johnson to Continue Dramatic Run as Stunt Man With Dementia in ‘Free Byrd’

Dwayne Johnson is set to star in “Free Byrd,” an action drama for Artists Equity, the company announced Tuesday. Two-time Academy Award nominee Greg Kwedar of “Sing Sing” and “Train Dreams” will rewrite and direct from a previous draft by “The Peanut Butter Falcon” writer-directors Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson.

“Free Byrd” centers on a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who conceals a dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother, as he risks everything on one last jump. The film examines and confronts the mind’s vast mysteries and the beauty and power of asking for help before it’s too late.

The script was originated by Jon Boyer and featured on the Black List. Gil Netter, a two-time Best Picture nominee for producing “Life of Pi” and “The Blind Side,” originally brought the project to Artists Equity and will serve as producer.

“This is a project that all of us at the company have connected with personally,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Artists Equity’s CEO and Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. “Greg is one of the most exciting writer-directors working today, and Dwayne is an extraordinary talent and person. We are extremely excited that they have chosen to make this with us and very much look forward to sharing the finished film with audiences.”

“’Free Byrd’ is a gift in many ways,” Johnson added. “Emblematic of life’s sacred beauty, as well as life’s harsh and callous reality. The subject matter of ‘Free Byrd’ has become deeply personal to Greg Kwedar and myself as we’ve started to unpack this fateful journey together. Artists Equity have been incredible filmmaking and artistic partners, who not only share Greg’s vision for the film, but who are all connected to our story in their own unique and personal ways. When the mind of a loved one begins to slip away, life sure takes on a whole new meaning.”

Also producing alongside Artists Equity and Netter are Fifth Season, which previously partnered with Artists Equity on “Animals” for Netflix; Johnson for Seven Bucks Productions; and Kwedar and fellow two-time Academy Award nominee Clint Bentley, for Ethos.

Variety first reported the news.