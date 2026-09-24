‘Dynamic Duo’ Finds Its Robin in Mason Thames, Adds Lee Pace and Steve Buscemi

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“Dynamic Duo” has found its Robin(s).

TheWrap has confirmed that Mason Thames has been tapped to voice Dick Grayson, aka Robin, in the upcoming animated DC Comics feature. Thames went on Instagram to share comics featuring Grayson as his later persona, Nightwing, soon after the news broke.

Joining Thames in the cast is Logan Kim, who will voice Jason Todd. In the comics, Todd was the second Robin before eventually becoming the anti-hero Red Hood. “Dynamic Duo” will divert from the comics canon and feature Grayson and Todd as orphans and childhood friends who are pulled apart by destiny. Grayson (as happens in the comics) is taken in by Bruce Wayne and becomes the Robin to his Batman, while Todd falls in with the criminal Red Hood Gang.

Two more names have been confirmed for the cast as members of that Red Hood Gang: Lee Pace, who will voice Red Hood One, and Steve Buscemi, who will portray Red Hood Two. Some interpretations of the Batman mythos have featured Joker as either a leader or a fall guy in the Red Hood Gang.

Warner Bros. also announced a new release date for the film directed by Arthur Mintz, with “Dynamic Duo” now slated for Sept. 22, 2028. The film is made with a combination of computer animation, models and large-scale puppetry. It’s a collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Matt Reeves’ production company 6th and Idaho, DC Studios and New Orleans-based animation studio Swaybox Studios.

It is unclear if Thames and Kim could reprise their roles in the live-action DCU, which has already shown in projects like “Creature Commandos” and “Lanterns” that an established Batman has been operating in the background. In the past, James Gunn has stated that the franchise would be “connected across film and TV (and animation),” with actors like Frank Grillo already crossing over into all three. However, if “Dynamic Duo” were an Elseworlds project, that would place Thames and Kim’s takes on the characters outside the DCU continuity.

The DCU already has a planned live-action Batman feature, “The Brave and the Bold,” which Gunn has said would tell the story of Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne, the fifth mainline Robin. The movie would be based on Grant Morrison’s iconic run on Batman, which prominently featured Bruce, Damian, Dick and Jason.

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

This news was first reported by Jeff Sneider.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.