Elizabeth Holmes’ former assistant is finally breaking down exactly how “You Can See Everything” made her feel.

Aria Marinelli worked as Holmes’ assistant back in 2009 as Theranos was just kicking off. While talking with Warner Bailey on Tuesday’s “AvA Live” she explained that she was initially hesitant to watch her former boss in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s buzzy documentary.

“My initial reaction was I did not want to see it,” Marinelli said. “I acquiesced and went out of sheer morbid curiosity, and I came out of there just feeling really contemplative. I mean, she’s a real human that I interacted with, and to see her up there going to jail with children was really emotionally charged for me, as someone who does have a kid as well.”

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She added about finally talking about the film: “I have a voice in this too. [Holmes] doesn’t get to be the one to just come back on the scene and control the narrative.”

She praised the way Fielder portrayed Holmes and felt that it was both “crazy” and “thoughtful.” While watching the documentary, there was one specific thing about her former boss that stood out to Marinelli all these years later.

“She seems like she’s softened a lot in the film,” Marinelli said. “But she still seems like she really wants to win.”

Amanda Seyfried also came up in her long chat about the film. The actress became a major part of the film – first as Fielder asked both Holmes and her husband Billy about the actress’ portrayal of the Theranos founder in Hulu’s series “The Dropout,” and then later when Seyfried becomes a part of the documentary and talked often with Fielder about everything he’s seen and learned. Marinelli was asked if she thought the way Seyfried played her Holmes back in “The Dropout” – and later in the documentary – was fair. She praised the actress.

“Yeah, I do, because a lot of the things I saw were measured and valid,” Marinelli said. “Obviously they’re dramatized, because it needs to keep people’s interest. But there was nothing I saw that seemed out of sorts with what I knew to be true.”

The burner question of the interview was pretty simple though: did Marinelli think that Holmes deserved a second chance? It’s a question the documentary also wrestles with and Holmes former assistant thinks her old boss should get one – but maybe she shouldn’t continue working in biotech.

“I think people are complex, and we always deserve second chances,” Marinelli said. “It might not be the best idea to go into the same field where you’ve already burned all the bridges, very publicly. It’s a complex question, and not for me to answer, because she needs to decide the direction her life takes after something like that. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to reset, especially if she truly believes she was following her dream. But yeah, I think we all deserve a second chance.”