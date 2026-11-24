Bob Woodward said in a recent interview that President Donald Trump is “much worse” than former President Richard Nixon, whose presidency Woodward helped bring down.

Woodward’s work at The Washington Post to expose the Watergate scandal not only earned him a Pulitzer Prize but also helped end Nixon’s presidency and inspired the plot of 1976’s “All the President’s Men,” in which he is portrayed by Robert Redford.

The legendary journalist sat down this week for an interview on “The Axios Show” to promote his new memoir, “Secrets.” During the conversation, “Axios Show” host Mike Allen asked Woodward to put Trump’s “level of Trump” in a “historical perspective.” He specifically asked Woodward to compare Trump to Nixon.

“Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon,” Woodward responded. “First of all, how much money? He’s made billions of dollars himself as president. I mean, imagine that. It used to be a scandal if the president was getting a free ride on somebody’s jet.”

Woodward’s comment prompted Allen to joke, “Now, he gets a free jet.”

“Yes,” Woodward replied with a laugh. “Now, he gets a free jet.”

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The journalist went on to note that “corruption is so deep and embedded” within the Trump administration. In the same interview, Woodward was asked who he believes is the “most powerful manipulator of information” that he has ever met.

“Trump works at it, and works at it very skillfully,” he said.

Allen, for his part, later asked Woodward what about Trump he admires, if anything. Woodward pointed to the president’s “persistence.”

“He persists, he doesn’t give up,” Woodward said. “He’ll do anything to stay in power. President Nixon had people who were in his circle who tried to stop wars and prevent wars. In Trump’s circle now, there are all these people who are just feeding the beast. He’s the beast, and he’s being fed with kind of the, ‘It’s OK to start wars.’”

Woodward’s comments come nearly nine months to the day that the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran began on Feb. 28. While speaking with Allen, Woodward argued that the Iran War, which played a major factor in the Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories this year, will be what Americans remember most about Trump’s presidency in the years to come.

“I think what we’ll remember and [what will] endure from the Trump presidency is the Iran War,” he said.