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Whoopi Goldberg often pokes fun at topics she and her co-hosts discuss on “The View,” even pretending to nap during a few discussions. But on Tuesday morning, before the conversation could even began, the ABC moderator questioned why the women have a take on it at all.

The topic at hand was Miley Cyrus’s recent wedding to Maxx Morando. More specifically, it was how a guest at that wedding went viral for wearing a bright yellow dress, when the invitation reportedly called for all-black attire. According to the woman’s sister, it was her husband that got the invite, but she should’ve known to double check for a dress code.