Whoopi Goldberg often pokes fun at topics she and her co-hosts discuss on “The View,” even pretending to nap during a few discussions. But on Tuesday morning, before the conversation could even began, the ABC moderator questioned why the women have a take on it at all.
The topic at hand was Miley Cyrus’s recent wedding to Maxx Morando. More specifically, it was how a guest at that wedding went viral for wearing a bright yellow dress, when the invitation reportedly called for all-black attire. According to the woman’s sister, it was her husband that got the invite, but she should’ve known to double check for a dress code.
“Miley said the lady looked gorgeous. So, why do we have a take on this?” Goldberg asked bluntly.
“Well, because it’s like, you know, it’s this internet sensation,” host Sunny Hostin explained.
From there, the women went on to actually offer their takes, ranging from “don’t let your husband interpret a wedding invite” to “be as clear as possible with your instruction. Only Goldberg didn’t have an opinion to weigh in with, sticking to her initial assessment of simply not caring much. As the conversation came to an end, she once again made clear why.
“There’s all kind of stuff going on that does not interest me at all. We’ll be right back,” she said simply, sending the show to commercial break.
It’s not the first time Goldberg has abstained from topics like this. She often allows her co-hosts to handle the bulk of debate when the topic is more pop culture or gossip centered.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.