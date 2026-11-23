Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of NVIDIA on Monday morning, thanks seemingly in part to the president. Now, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is wondering if the Trump administration’s Justice Department made a deal not to investigate the company, if Huang was reinstated as the president wanted.

Huang’s return led the day’s Hot Topics on the ABC talk show, with the hosts unanimously side-eyeing the decision. That said, Farah Griffin wasn’t at all surprised, noting that she predicted Huang’s reinstatement during last week’s shows.

“Traditionally, with board politics, if you have an affair with subordinates, an alleged affair with an alleged Chinese spy, that’s it for you,” she explained. “But but but, Donald Trump wanted Jensen Wong in place, and you have to ask yourself why.”

TRUMP URGED NVIDIA BOARD TO REHIRE JENSEN HUANG: ‘The View’ co-hosts react as the stock market soars after Nvidia’s board reinstated scandal-plagued CEO Jensen Huang, less than two weeks after he resigned over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/X9v8BcGMFH — The View (@TheView) November 23, 2026

“I would say the biggest factor is this: when I knew Donald Trump, he cares about one metric to measure the success of the U.S. economy and one metric alone, and it’s the U.S. stock market,” Farah Griffin continued. “Nvidia has been an absolute boon to this country. Since Jensen Huang was reinstated, as you said, the stock price shot up 33%. In real terms, it gained a trillion dollars in value in about 10 minutes.”

Still, given what Huang was ousted for, Farah Griffin was surprised to see him get his job back so soon. So, she wondered what might’ve been agreed to.

“Now, Democratic lawmakers will still investigate this in the new year, but I’m very curious if there was a bit of a deal that the Department of Justice would not be investigating in Nvidia and Jensen Huang, because that’s a massive gamble for a huge publicly traded company to take if more could come to light,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.