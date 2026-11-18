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Whoopi Goldberg has absolutely had it with RFK Jr. So, on Wednesday morning, the moderator of “The View” made an impassioned plea on the show to impeach the man, calling out how “he’s responsible” for “many” deaths.

Goldbergs words came during the day’s Hot Topics, as she and her co-hosts discussed new reports indicating that, thanks to RFK Jr.’s vaccination views and his vocal espousing of them, measles is officially no longer eradicated in the United States. As a result, Goldberg was blunt in her assessment of his performance as health secretary for the Trump administration.