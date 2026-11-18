Whoopi Goldberg has absolutely had it with RFK Jr. So, on Wednesday morning, the moderator of “The View” made an impassioned plea on the show to impeach the man, calling out how “he’s responsible” for “many” deaths.
Goldbergs words came during the day’s Hot Topics, as she and her co-hosts discussed new reports indicating that, thanks to RFK Jr.’s vaccination views and his vocal espousing of them, measles is officially no longer eradicated in the United States. As a result, Goldberg was blunt in her assessment of his performance as health secretary for the Trump administration.
“Get his ass out of there,” she said. “Impeach him, impeach him, impeach him. He is, I don’t want to say it, but I feel like he’s responsible for many people not making it. Get him gone, man.”
The ABC moderator was baffled by the idea of letting unvaccinated children into schools, and noted that every single host at the table has been vaccinated for years. At her call to impeach Kennedy, host Joy Behar argued that there are still other problematic cabinet members for two more years.
Still, the removal of Kennedy was important to Goldberg.
“Start with this one!” she retorted. “Start with this one, and then go to Hegseth, and then go to the other ones, and get people in these positions who can actually do the damn job. We are tired of this! People are dying! Children are dying! Stop it! Impeach him.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC