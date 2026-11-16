‘The View’: Whoopi Mistakenly Refers to Bradley Whitford as the Wrong Famous Bradley

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Bradley Whitford stopped by “The View” on Monday morning, but if you ask moderator Whoopi Goldberg, that’s not his name. Instead, it was a different famous Bradley that came to visit.

In teeing up the interview segment, Goldberg accidently referred to Whitford as Bradley Cooper, of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “A Star Is Born” fame. That is, of course, very different from Whitford. The good new is, the ABC moderator caught her mistake pretty immediately as she was introducing him to the table after a commercial break.

“Welcome back, three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Cooper Whitfield is — oh my goodness,” she said.

Host Sunny Hostin tried to help her out with the correct pronunciation, while host Alyssa Farah Griffin simply laughed, and joked that “we just named a new celebrity!” Everyone was largely delighted by the flub. Goldberg was, of course, immediately apologetic, and explained that she wasn’t actually mixing up Bradley Cooper and Bradley Whitford.

“Sometimes my dyslexia kicks in, and I can’t get myself together,” she said. “So let me do this again. Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitfield is a busy — I know, Whitford — is a busy man.”

When it came time to properly welcome Whitford to the stage, Goldberg did get the surname right, and even poked fun at herself a bit more when he took his seat. The moderator has long been open about her struggles with dyslexia, and how it often makes reading her teleprompter a bit more of a struggle.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.