‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Delights in the ‘Karma’ of Scott Colom Winning Mississippi Senate Race

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After days of counting, Scott Colom was officially projected to win the senate race in Mississippi this week, and the hosts of “The View” were thrilled to see it. But host Sunny Hostin took particular joy in the “karma” of the results.

Colom ran against Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, and became Mississippi’s first black senator in 150 years. It’s a massive win for Democrats in a sea of unexpected wins this year, but it’s also a bit of payback for Colom, in the eyes of Hostin.

“He was the district attorney in in Mississippi. She blocked his appointment as a federal judge,” Hostin explained. “Joe Biden nominated him to be a federal judge. She blocked that appointment, and then four years later, [Colom] came back and blocked her! It was just sort of the karma of it all.”

Meanwhile, host Joy Behar pointed out the historical context of the counties that Colom won.

“He flipped what’s called Forrest County, which was named for the Ku Klux Klan’s first Grand Wizard, Nathan Bedford Forrest,” she detailed. “He flipped that district that was named after a Klansman. Colom won also Jefferson Davis County, named after the Confederate president, President Jefferson. Unbelievable.”

Hostin also stressed that Colom is proof that deep red states don’t always have to stay that way.

“You’ve got to believe that that people can win in the South. That we can take the South,” she said. “That was important.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.