Lawmakers Scramble to Pass US Film Tax Credit After Midterms — Will It Get Punted?

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The political landscape was rocked by just how sweeping the Democrats’ victory was in the midterm elections earlier this month, but the election’s seismic shift has many in Hollywood wondering: What’s to become of the federal film tax incentive?

That was certainly the question on everyone’s minds at the American Film Market in Century City last week, where representatives from more than two dozen film commissions around the world, from Santa Monica and Louisville to Thailand and Italy, were talking with producers about bringing their projects to their neck of the woods.

In all of those conversations — as well as countless more in industry panels and at the lobby bar — the potential of the first U.S. federal film tax incentive was at the top of everyone’s mind at an industry show filled with optimism.

“We are not competing against California. We are competing against Canada. We are competing against a global landscape,” said Matthew Earl Jones, film and digital media director for the Arizona Commerce Authority. “This federal incentive would make us truly globally competitive, and the people we’ve spoken to this week recognize it.”

But while AFM 2026 was abuzz with the possibilities that the tax credit could provide, lawmakers on the other side of the country tasked with getting that credit through Congress are scrambling to do so amidst a frantic lame duck session filled with other headline-grabbing issues, including the failed impeachment vote of Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth, a leadership battle among Senate Democrats, a must-pass government funding bill and intense debate over defense spending.

The high optimism that the bipartisan Motion Picture, Television and Entertainment Revitalization Act could be passed before the end of 2026 hit a big speed bump as Congress resumed this past week. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, told Politico that he believes the chances of any tax bill, not just the film credit, being passed during lame duck is “pretty low.”

“In terms of real change, I don’t see anything happening,” he said.

But on Friday, President Trump reiterated his support for the film tax credit, acknowledging the lack of momentum over the past week but assuring that “meetings are being set up to GET THIS DONE.” California’s Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Laura Friedman, both Democrat co-sponsors on the bill, quickly followed suit, noting that there is still strong support for the tax credit in both parties and saying that Congress shouldn’t wait until next year, when their party will take significant majorities, to take up the incentive.

We shouldn’t wait until January to get things done, when there is a bipartisan opportunity to create jobs in this country right now.



President Trump and I agree: it's time for Congress to pass a federal film tax incentive.



Let's get this done! pic.twitter.com/KOmigd064c — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 13, 2026

“When the White House and this many members of both parties agree, there’s no excuse to wait. A national film and TV incentive means jobs in California, Georgia, New York, New Jersey and every state across the country. Let’s get it done,” Friedman said.

Congressional insiders told TheWrap this weekend that all options are being weighed on how to pass the film tax incentive, but the most likely option is attaching it as a rider to the government spending bill that must be passed by Dec. 11. That bill is facing heated debates on Capitol Hill over how long the government would be funded — Democrats want a shorter continuance to allow them to reexamine the federal budget once they take control of Congress — as well as over Trump’s push for a $350 billion package for the Pentagon that would go towards his war in Iran.

Should the bill not get passed in 2026, attendees at AFM feel like the tax credit could still pass in a Democrat-controlled Congress next year, including Josh Rogin, SVP of Federal Government Affairs at the Motion Picture Association, who has had a ringside seat to the bill’s development.

“Incoming speaker [Hakeem] Jeffries and majority leader [Chuck] Schumer support this, but we need them to make this a priority. It’s an opportunity that we can’t miss. We need them to put their back into it. It can’t just be a Republican ask, or a Democratic ask. A Democratic takeover isn’t bad for the prognosis of this bill,” Rogin said at an industry panel on the tax credit on Tuesday

But Rogin also said there’s urgency in the film industry to get it done now, and he’s far from alone in that sentiment. Steven Paul and Scott Karol, the duo in charge of production company SP Media who have become Hollywood’s biggest champions of the tax credit alongside longtime partner Jon Voight, joined the MPA lobbying chief on the tax credit panel and declared that American entertainment workers can’t wait.

“If this doesn’t happen in December, then when will it take effect? Many films will be impacted,” said Karol, noting that countless film and TV projects set to shoot in early 2027 are trying to figure out how and whether the federal incentive will factor into their budgets. “At the end of the day, this is a jobs bill.”

Shortly after that panel, Soozie Eastman, president of the Louisville Film Office, headed into a side room at AFM to lead a group call with staffers at Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office to lobby for his support. Eastman told TheWrap that other local leaders and industry workers took part in the call as well.

“There were crew members. We had a mayor of a small town, a production company owner, and we were all talking about the huge impact this tax credit could have,” Eastman said, noting that Louisville is one of many American cities that has seen an influx of entertainment workers who have moved out of Los Angeles in search of work thanks to Kentucky’s in-state and local production incentives.

“Production has been rising not just in Louisville but across Kentucky, including in rural areas, thanks to our state incentive. It’s been a case of rising tides lifting all boats, and a federal incentive would do that across the country,” she said.

Jackie Brenneman, president of the Independent Film & Television Alliance, which hosts the AFM, noted that the nationwide entertainment industry has put in a lot of work to send the right message to Congress: That giving them a boost with a tax credit would not be a handout to liberal-controlled states only, and along with allowing thousands of productions to hit the ground running in 2027, passing the bill before year’s end would also be a symbolic victory that shows preserving this sector of the American economy isn’t a partisan issue.

“It’s not just Hollywood that wants this to pass. People across political divides who work in film want this to pass. In fact, I would say it spans geographic divides too,” she said. “Around the world, there’s a need for more supply, more productions, and that includes co-productions. There’s not as many films that are international co-productions as there used to be, and that’s why a lot of our overseas attendees at AFM that I’ve spoken to say they want this bill to pass too.”