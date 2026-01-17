‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Sets March 2027 Release With Stars Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe

The new “The Exorcist” relaunch led by Scarlett Johansson and “Hamnet” breakout Jacobi Jupe will release March 12, 2027, Universal Pictures announced Friday.

The reboot film comes from acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, best known for his numerous Stephen King adaptations and Netflix horror series like “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Flanagan will write and direct the “Exorcist,” produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment in association with Red Room Pictures. Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek executive produce the film, while Flanagan, Jason Blum and David Robinson produce.

The “Exorcist” franchise recently saw another reboot in 2023’s “The Exorcist: Believer,” directed by David Gordon Green (who relaunched the “Halloween” franchise). While little is known about this new film’s narrative, it is not intended to be a continuation of or sequel to “Believer.”

The iconic horror franchise was launched in 1973 with “The Exorcist,” directed by William Friedkin and written by William Peter Blatty. That film saw two direct sequels: “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (directed by John Boorman and written by William Goodhart) and “The Exorcist III” (written and directed by Blatty).

Prior to “Believer,” there were two more “Exorcist” films released in the 2000s. The first was 2004’s “Exorcist: The Beginning,” directed by Renny Harlin with a screenplay by Alexi Hawley and story by William Wisher and Caleb Carr. The second was 2005’s “Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist,” directed by Paul Schrader and written by William Wisher Jr. and Caleb Carr.

Flanagan’s untitled revamp will be the seventh installment in the “Exorcist” series (eighth, if you count the short-lived “Exorcist” TV series that ran on Fox in the mid-2010s).