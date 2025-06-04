Mike Flanagan Explains Why There Is ‘No Way’ His ‘Exorcist’ Movie Makes Its 2026 Release Date

Mike Flanagan’s upcoming “Exorcist” film isn’t exactly cursed, but it is going to miss its targeted release date.

“The Life of Chuck” director was asked on Tumblr what the status of his forthcoming “Exorcist” film was and if it was going to make the March 13, 2026 release date. No castings have yet been announced.

“Production hasn’t started, we need to finish ‘Carrie’ first,” Flanagan wrote. “No way it’s coming out next March. Nothing to worry about though.”

Prime Video greenlit the “Carrie” series – based on Stephen King’s 1974 debut novel – back in April. Flanagan will serve as the showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director of select episodes for the series. Summer Howell and Flanagan mainstay Samantha Sloyan were cast as Carrie and Margaret White respectively.

Flanagan’s “Exorcist” film comes from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek and was announced back in May 2024. The upcoming film has no connection to 2023’s “The Exorcist: Believer” from David Gordon Green. That film was the first of a planned trilogy after Universal forked over $400 million but the first entry only pulled in $137 million and poor critical response. “The Exorcist: Deceiver” was originally slated for April 2025 before being pulled from the schedule.

On top of “Carrie” and the eventual “Exorcist” film, Flanagan is plenty busy. His latest Stephen King adaptation “The Life of Chuck” arrives in theaters June 6 after winning the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.

The director is best known for creating limited series “Haunting of Hill House,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Midnight Club,” “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”