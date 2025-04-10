Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ TV Series Gets Greenlight at Prime Video

Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” TV series is officially a go at Prime Video.

Prime Video has ordered the series, which is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, with Flanagan serving as the executive producer, showrunner and writer, while also directing select episodes.

The new TV adaptation is billed as a timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother, per the official logline.

“After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers,” the logline reads.

“’Carrie’ is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled including executive producer Trevor Macy this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers.”

King’s novel was memorably adapted in the 1976 classic film, “Carrie,” directed by Brian De Palma, which saw Sissy Spacek take on the iconic role of Carrie. The story has been adapted on film multiple times since then, with a David Carson-directed “Carrie” debuting in 2002 while a Kimberly Peirce-directed version debuted in 2013.

In 2019, reports circulated that a TV remake of “Carrie” was in the works at FX, though the series never got the greenlight.

Flanagan is best known for creating limited series “Haunting of Hill House,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Midnight Club,” “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and he recently wrote and directed “The Life of Chuck.”

Trevor Macy will executive produce the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.