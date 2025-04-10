Olivia Munn Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ 14 Years Later to Clarify Why Trump Loves His Tariffs So Much | Video

Olivia Munn got her start in Hollywood hosting “Attack of the Show!” for G4 in the late 2000s, but she followed that up with a 16-episode stint as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” from June 2010 to September 2011.

Nearly 14 years later, she’s back and more famous than ever to help current host Desi Lydic understand the real reason behind President Donald Trump’s baffling reciprocal tariffs.

“You know how Jon [Stewart] comes in one day a week? Yeah, I have the same deal. I just come in once every 14 years,” Munn began her surprise appearance on Wednesday night. “My dad’s a cicada.”

“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He put tariffs that destroyed the global economy, so then he took them off and now it’s only mostly destroyed,” she explained. “Now, to avoid tariffs coming back, other countries will cut deals with us for better trade terms and our deficit drops to zero. Problem solved.”

At that, Lydic seemed to understand the business rationale behind the move — except Munn (and Trump) weren’t done.

“Then we hit them even harder. 400% tariffs. We bomb their factories. We catch those penguins on that island and we eat them,” the actress continued. “Then, the other countries will really come begging. We can get whatever we want, baby. Ikea furniture comes assembled, Honda Accords, trunks full of Nike sneakers. We’ll get to pee on their currency while they watch. Then we’ve won.”

Naturally, there’s even more in store for our collective futures: “4,000,000,000% tariffs. You’re in our house now. The new iPhone? $3. Nike sneakers comes with a Honda Accord. Then we pee on their currency again; they’re not even watching, it’s just the only way we can pee anymore.”

And when Lydic finally questioned why Trump is so focused on his tariffs and the trade deficit, Munn clarified: “Desi, baby girl, it’s not the trade deficit. This is all to make up for Donald Trump’s enormous deficit of attention and love.”

“There’s not enough attention in the world to make him feel like a human again,” the Comedy Central star concluded. See you in 2039, Olivia.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.