No, ‘Fast & Furious 11’ Is Not in Production

“Fast & Furious 11,” the final installment of the “Fast” Saga, is currently not in production, despite producer and star Vin Diesel teasing “the most amazing finale” last week.

Diesel set the internet ablaze with a social media post on Friday showing him on a set with Dominic Torreto’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, along with crew members setting up a shot in the background.

“I’m on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working,” he said. “Over the past three and a half years we have been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

Many assumed that the post proved Diesel’s follow-up finale to 2023’s “Fast X” was finally underway, but TheWrap has learned that is not the case.

What Diesel was actually filming was a promo for the World Cup that aired yesterday during the USA Belgium game, where he is obviously playing Toretto. Watch that spot below:

Family.



Vin Diesel sets the stage for more Round of 16 FIFA World Cup action pic.twitter.com/P76bUdcNgU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2026

Universal’s wildly expensive “Fast X” saw director Louis Leterrier step into production mid-stream after original director Justin Lin left the movie. We have been wondering since its release what, exactly, has been going on with the franchise. “Fast X” was meant to be the first part of a two-part saga; the movie didn’t even have a proper ending, instead opting for a cliffhanger.

Beyond that, there are no details — will Leterrier be back to direct? Will, as the last installment promised, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson return to the series? And who from the original cast will also be making a return?

“Hunger Games” prequel screenwriter Michael Lesslie has been tapped to rewrite the script, which was previously written by Aaron Rabin and Zach Dean.

“Fast & Furious 11,” officially titled “Fast Forever,” is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Universal Studios declined to comment.