‘Fast & Furious’ Heads to TV With a Peacock Show in the Works

A TV series set in the “Fast & Furious” universe is in the works at Peacock, NBCUniversal announced during its upfronts presentation on Monday.

While Vin Diesel said from the upfronts stage that four shows set in the “F&F” universe are in the works, NBC clarified that only one is officially in development.

“We have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy, characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has for has been for us to enter the TV space,” Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. “It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal and what makes us all feel like family [would be] protected in the TV space.

Diesel will be executive producing a scripted series adaptation. The series will be showrun and executive produced by Mike Daniels (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Shades of Blue”) and Wolfe Coleman (“Shades of Blue”). Daniels and Coleman will also co-write the pilot episode. Sam Vincent will also executive produce for One Race; Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty will EP for Original Film; and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan will also EP. The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The final installment in the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise is set to premiere on March 17, 2028. There are few details known about the upcoming “Fast Forever,” which will be the 12th movie in the franchise.