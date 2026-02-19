‘Fight Club’ Sets Theatrical Return, Gets 4K UHD Release This Spring

Time to break the first rule of “Fight Club.”

David Fincher’s beloved film, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, is returning to theaters on April 22, ahead of its release on 4K Ultra HD and 4K digital May 12, courtesy of New Regency and 20th Century. This release was first teased way back in 2024.

See the beautiful steelbook art below:

New Regency/Disney

Based on the cult novel by Chuck Palahniuk, “Fight Club” was initially released on Oct. 15, 1999. During its run, it perplexed critics and audiences alike, pulling in just $100 million worldwide on a budget of more than $65 million. It was savaged by reviewers like Roger Ebert, who gave the film two stars, calling it “pandering” and “a thrill ride masquerading as philosophy – the kind of ride where some people puke and others can’t wait to get on again.”

Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times’ review was so brutal (“What’s most troubling about this witless mishmash of whiny, infantile philosophizing and bone-crunching violence is the increasing realization that it actually thinks it’s saying something of significance”) that he wrote a second article defending his point of view.

But the movie endured.

A lot of this had to do with its bells-and-whistles-laden DVD release in the summer of 2000, which was personally supervised by Fincher and producer David Prior. Already, the movie was assuming its proper historical context as a searing social satire, more than a bone-crunching action extravaganza. (Most of these special features are being retained for the new release, including the four commentary tracks.)

Of course, along the way, the movie was misinterpreted by far-right goons and Christian ideologists, adopted as a blueprint for masculinity instead of the obvious takedown the movie presented. Fincher, for his part, has spoken openly about how the movie is a critique of such mentality.

According to the official release, “Fight Club” has been “meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision, enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design for both longtime fans and first-time viewers.”

If you’ve seen any of Fincher’s recent 4K releases, notably “Seven” and “Panic Room,” you know that he can occasionally refine certain elements of the original movies. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s messed with “Fight Club” at all.

Insight Editions and New Regency are also plotting a companion “Fight Club” anniversary art book “featuring never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content,” although a release date has yet to be revealed.

“Fight Club” is back in theaters on April 22 (be sure to take your fellow members of Project Mayhem) and on 4K Ultra HD and 4K digital on May 12.