Danny McBride’s ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie Gets October 2028 Release Date

Danny McBride’s untitled “G.I. Joe” movie, based on the Hasbro toy line, will be released wide on October 20, 2028, Paramount Pictures announced Friday.

McBride will direct the film from a screenplay he wrote with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri. Bradley Cooper will star as Duke.

The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment.

Plot details are under wraps, but it will be a reimagining of the “G.I. Joe” franchise.

The development of the “G.I. Joe” movie is part of Hasbro Entertainment’s strategy to elevate storytelling and produce films and series based on Hasbro’s most iconic brands, working with top talent, studios and distribution platforms.

Additionally, the untitled “Paranormal Activity” movie, previously set for May 21, 2027, will now be released on October 22, 2027.

The film will be financed and produced jointly by Paramount Pictures and Blumhouse Atomic, with Paramount handling worldwide distribution. Ian Tuason will direct the new installment.

Oren Peli will produce for Solana Films, with James Wan and Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse Atomic. Michael Clear and Judson Scott will executive produce for Blumhouse Atomic, and Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project for the company.

Steven Schneider will executive produce for Room 101, Inc. Dan Slater and Cody Calahan are also executive producers.

The film stars Chase Yi, Sonia Mena and Maya Da Costa.

Created by Oren Peli, the original “Paranormal Activity” grossed nearly $194 million worldwide and became one of the most profitable films in cinema history, redefining found footage and supernatural horror. The franchise has since grown to seven installments and more than $900 million globally.