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Where to Stream All the ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Before ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

The entire franchise is available in one place

Jacob Bryant
Elizabeth Banks plays Effie Trinket, wearing an elaborate, voluminous blonde updo topped with a spiky, icy-blue crystal headpiece gazes off to the side with a composed, faintly troubled expression. She wears a dramatic pale gray coat with a tall, pointed collar and shoulders trimmed in long, frosty blue fur, plus dangling silver earrings and shimmery lilac eye makeup. Behind her are pale stone fountains and steps lightly dusted with snow.
Elizabeth Banks plays Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games' franchise (Lionsgate)
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“The Hunger Games” franchise is begging for a rewatch with “Sunrise on the Reaping” right around the corner.

With the latest prequel adaptation on the horizon (pun intended), it is the perfect time to jump into a franchise rewatch. Luckily, all five of the previously released adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ YA series are available to stream and all in the same place. So if you want to dip back into the lore, the gruesome games, and be completely prepared for the new film about Haymitch’s Hunger Games experience, now is the time.

Here is where to stream each of “The Hunger Games” movies.

Where can you stream all “The Hunger Games” movies now?

If you’re looking to do some prep before diving into “Sunrise on the Reaping” then you’re in luck. All the previous movies in “The Hunger Games” franchise are now streaming. Here is where you can find them.

  • “The Hunger Games” (2012) – Hulu, Disney+
  • “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013) – Hulu, Disney+
  • “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” (2014) – Hulu, Disney+
  • “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” (2015) – Hulu, Disney+
  • “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” – (2023) – Hulu, Disney+
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How to watch the franchise in chronological order

“The Hunger Games” series has been expanding with a number of prequels in the years since the original trilogy wrapped up and was fully adapted. If you want to watch everything in chronological order, here is how your binge will look.

  • “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
  • “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”
  • “The Hunger Games”
  • “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
  • “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”
  • “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”

What is “Sunrise on the Reaping” about?

The latest addition to “The Hunger Games” franchise takes us back to the 50th rendition of the games and the second Quarter Quell. Haymitch Abernathy – who is later played by Woody Harrelson – competes in his Hunger Games in this story.

The new film stars Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch alongside McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Glenn Close, Whitney Peak and Iris Apatow.

Watch the trailer:

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images)
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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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