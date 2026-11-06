Where to Stream All the ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Before ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

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“The Hunger Games” franchise is begging for a rewatch with “Sunrise on the Reaping” right around the corner.

With the latest prequel adaptation on the horizon (pun intended), it is the perfect time to jump into a franchise rewatch. Luckily, all five of the previously released adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ YA series are available to stream and all in the same place. So if you want to dip back into the lore, the gruesome games, and be completely prepared for the new film about Haymitch’s Hunger Games experience, now is the time.