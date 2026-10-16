‘Hunger Games’ Vet Francis Lawrence to Direct ‘Red Rising’ for Paramount

Francis Lawrence isn’t leaving the dystopian future anytime soon.

Lawrence, who has directed four entries in the “Hunger Games” franchise (with a fifth, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” opening later this year) is now attached to an adaptation of “Red Rising,” the first book in Pierce Brown’s bestselling sci-fi book series, for Paramount. Justin Rhodes, who worked with Lawrence on a never-produced adaptation of videogame “Bioshock,” will adapt the novel. Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy will produce for about.blank, alongside Francesco Goedhuis. Brown will executive produce.

According to the book synopsis, “Red Rising” follows Darrow, a Red, “a member of the lowest caste in the color-coded society of the future. Like his fellow Reds, he works all day, believing that he and his people are making the surface of Mars livable for future generations. Yet he spends his life willingly, knowing that his blood and sweat will one day result in a better world for his children.”

“But Darrow and his kind have been betrayed,” the description continued. “Soon he discovers that humanity reached the surface generations ago. Vast cities and sprawling parks spread across the planet. Darrow – and Reds like him – are nothing more than slaves to a decadent ruling class. Inspired by a longing for justice, and driven by the memory of lost love, Darrow sacrifices everything to infiltrate the legendary Institute, a proving ground for the dominant Gold caste, where the next generation of humanity’s overlords struggle for power. He will be forced to compete for his life and the very future of civilization against the best and most brutal of Society’s ruling class. There, he will stop at nothing to bring down his enemies…even if it means he has to become one of them to do so.”

“Red Rising” is another hot literary adaptation in the works from Paramount. Additionally, they have potential franchise-starter “Children of Blood and Bone,” based on the fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi, in theaters on January 15, 2027; “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin ‘s romance novel, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, in theaters November 12, 2027; and “The Midnight Library,” based on Matt Haig’s novel, with Florence Pugh attached, with a release date TBD.

Lawrence is repped by CAA; Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson; and ID. Brown is repped by CAA; Hannah Bowman at Liza Dawson Associates for publishing; and Dave Feldman at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Rhodes is repped by CAA; Adam Kolbrenner at Lit Entertainment; and Eric Suddleson at Toczek Suddleson.