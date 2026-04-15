‘Game of Thrones’ Movie Confirms Title at CinemaCon

The “Game of Thrones” movie revealed its title at CinemaCon Tuesday evening.

The movie’s name, titled “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest,” was shared during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The update comes over a month after word of the new movie made headlines. As we previously reported in March, a “Game of Thrones” movie was in development with “House of Cards” showrunner and “Andor” writer Beau Willimon writing the screenplay.

And, on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the upcoming movie, which expands George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” world to the big screen for the first time, officially has a working title. It’s said “Aegon’s Conquest” will follow the story of the original Targaryen conqueror, Aegon I.

This isn’t necessarily surprising given the Targaryens have been at the center of all things “Thrones” on HBO, with “Game of Thrones” following Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) quest to usurp the throne, spinoff “House of the Dragon” set in the midst of the Targaryens’ reign and recent spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” following the squire-ship of Aegon “Egg” Targaryen towards the end of the family’s run atop the Iron Throne.

Still, very little was shared about “Aegon’s Conquest” outside the title, as it was simply included as part of Warner Bros.’ “2027 and beyond” list at CinemaCon.

Plenty was shared for the rest of Warner Bros.’ slate, however, as Zach Cregger announced the premiere dates for the “Weapons” prequel movie, “Gladys,” as well as the sci-fi thriller “The Flood,” Denis Villeneuve shared the first seven minutes for “Dune 3,” J.J. Abrams unveiled his his first original film since 2011 and more.