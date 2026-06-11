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Pixar’s ‘Gatto’ Teaser Trailer Introduces You to a Bunch of Gangster Cats

Mark Ruffalo stars in the latest from “Luca” director Enrico Casarosa, arriving next year

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Pixar

Pixar’s 32nd animated feature, “Gatto,” from “Luca” director Enrico Casarosa, arrives in theaters on March 5, 2027.

But with “Toy Story 5” opening next week, we now have the very first teaser for the movie, which you can watch below. Meow!

As you can see, “Gatto” concerns Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo), a black cat living in Venice who falls in line with a group of bad kitties. Rocco, the mob boss cat, is voiced by Laurence Fishburne. Or, as the official logline puts it: “Indebted to a feline mob boss, a black cat named Nero finds himself forced to forge an unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose.” When Pixar previewed the film for the first time at Annecy last year, they said that the friendship that Nero forges is with a young human girl. That’s right – a black cat, thought to carry with him supernatural bad luck, finally finds a connection.

What makes “Gatto” so special, as you can tell from the teaser, is its painterly art style. When Pixar showed off the film last year, it looked like it was concept art – the canals of Venice flowing in watercolor waves, until someone pushed a button and the painting started to move. It was an actual animation test, not a piece of concept art. The crowd gasped.

The Italian-born Casarosa, of course, is the director of 2011’s “La Luna,” an Academy Award-nominated short and one of Pixar’s very best. He also directed 2021’s “Luca,” which had the misfortune of debuting directly onto Disney+, but remains one of the studio’s very best features. (It, too, was nominated for the Academy Award.) Since 2015, Casarosa has been a part of the Pixar Senior Creative Team, aka the Brain Trust, which advises on all of Pixar’s movies.

“Gatto” hits theaters on March 5, 2027.

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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

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