‘Goat’ Stands Strong on Weak Box Office Weekend With $17 Million

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Goat” is getting exactly the sort of legs that both its studio and theaters have been hoping for, earning a $17 million second weekend on a slow frame for the box office to take No. 1 after opening second behind Warner Bros.’ “Wuthering Heights.”

This is just a 38% drop from the original film’s $27.2 million 3-day opening on Valentine’s Day weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $58.3 million. That’s slightly ahead of the $54.2 million two-weekend total for DreamWorks’ January 2025 release “Dog Man,” putting “Goat” on pace to reach $100 million domestic.

“Wuthering Heights” isn’t holding as strongly from its $32.8 million 3-day opening but is still earning a decent second weekend of $14.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $60 million and its global total to $151 million. As expected, the film is holding stronger overseas with a 40% overall drop in international markets, led by a $5.5 million second weekend in the U.K. with a $22.5 million cume.

In third is the sole newcomer in the top 5: Lionsgate/Kingdom Story Company’s “I Can Only Imagine 2” with an $8 million opening from 3,105 locations. That is little less than half the $17.2 million opening that the first “I Can Only Imagine” made in 2018 but should still turn a small theatrical profit given the sequel’s $18 million budget and strong reception among Christian audiences, who gave it an A+ on CinemaScore.

Holdovers complete the top 5, with Amazon MGM’s “Crime 101” taking fourth with $5.7 million in its second weekend, suffering the largest second weekend drop of the Valentine’s Day releases with a 61% slide. While it will pass Amazon’s January bust “Mercy” during its run, “Crime 101” will fall well short of its reported $90 million budget despite stronger reception, earning a domestic 10-day total of $24.7 million.

20th Century’s “Send Help” completes the top 5 with $4.5 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its total to $55.5 million domestic and $83 million worldwide. That solid mid-budget success stands in stark contrast to 20th/New Regency’s critically panned “Psycho Killer,” which is DOA with an industry estimated opening of just $1.6 million from 1,100 theaters and a rare 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with 24 reviews logged.

On the specialty side, A24’s “How to Make a Killing” is off to a limp start with $3.5 million from 1,625 locations, earning a mixed reception with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 47% critics and 77% audience. It’s a second straight dud for leading man Glen Powell, who suffered his first big blow to his growing box office bankability with Paramount’s bomb “The Running Man,” which grossed just $69.3 million against a $110 million budget.

Neon got a better result with the Imax-exclusive concert film “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” earning $3.25 million from 325 locations. The film features restored, never-before-seen concert footage from Elvis Presley’s famous Las Vegas residency that was found by director Baz Luhrmann while making his Oscar-nominated biopic about the rock legend.

Overall, grosses for the weekend slipped to an estimated $79 million, with year-to-date grosses consistent to 2025 with approximately $939 million grossed domestically so far. Business is expected to pick up starting next week and continuing through Easter as a series of high-profile films hit theaters starting with Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream 7,” which will aim for the meta horror series’ franchise opening weekend record of $44.5 million.