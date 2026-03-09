‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Sets Exclusive Sneak Peek at CinemaCon

Ahead of its release this November, GKids will present exclusive sneak peek footage of Toho’s upcoming blockbuster “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the latest film in the “Godzilla” franchise and a direct sequel to the acclaimed 2023 film “Godzilla Minus One,” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Director Takashi Yamazaki will be on hand on Tuesday, April 14 to kick off CinemaCon’s “State of the Industry” presentation. Along with directing, Yamazaki was part of the team that received the Best Visual Effects Oscar for “Godzilla Minus One,” making the film the first “Godzilla” movie to win an Academy Award.

“The future strength of our industry depends on a year-round diverse slate of films that speaks to the broad range of moviegoing audiences around the world. GKIDS exemplifies a commitment to diverse moviegoing choices, and we are thrilled to be working with them,” said Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of Cinema United. “Many thanks to David Jesteadt, the entire GKIDS team and the visionary filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki for their continued support of theatrical and what is sure to be an incredible show.”

“Godzilla Minus One” starred Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi, a trauma-stricken kamikaze pilot who survives an attack by Godzilla in the final days of World War II but is stricken by trauma and guilt over his paralysis in battle. Struggling to make ends meet in a defeated, economically ruined Japan, Koichi takes a job as a minesweeper, only to discover out on the open seas that Godzilla is coming to attack Japan, more powerful than ever.

Riding critical acclaim, “Godzilla Minus One” became a global hit, grossing $116 million worldwide. “Godzilla Minus Zero” was announced last November for release in Japan on November 3, 2026, with a release in the U.S. by GKids on Nov. 6. Cast and plot details remain secret.

“We are longtime champions of the importance of the shared theatrical experience,” said David Jesteadt, President of GKIDS. “We believe there’s no better place to kick off Yamazaki-san’s Godzilla Minus Zero than at CinemaCon with the folks who present that movie magic on the big screen: the cinema owners.”

The addition of “Godzilla” to CinemaCon continues the theme of film diversification being pushed by event organizers and movie theater trade organization Cinema United. With the impending merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. threatening to continue Hollywood’s consolidation wave, Cinema United is shining a spotlight on distributors outside the mainstream system.

Along with GKids’ Tuesday morning presentation, CinemaCon will hold a showcase on Monday featuring films from Angel, StudioCanal and Row K Entertainment, marking the first time all three distributors will have main stage presentations at the event.