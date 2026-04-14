‘Godzilla Minus Zero’: The King of Kaiju Comes for New York in First Teaser

Three years after “Godzilla Minus One” became a global box office hit and the first “Godzilla” film to win an Oscar, writer-director Takashi Yamazaki is back with a first look at his sequel, “Godzilla Minus Zero.”

The Japanese director unveiled never-before-seen footage exclusively to movie theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, revealing what’s in store for the King of Kaiju after he was seemingly destroyed by trauma-stricken WWII pilot Kōichi Shikishima at the end of “Godzilla Minus One.”

Of course, that film ended with a shot of a piece of Godzilla’s flesh regenerating as it sinks into the ocean, promising the monster’s return. Now, Yamazaki has revealed that “Minus Zero” will indeed be a direct sequel that will keep the Shikishima family at its center as they and all of Japan fall into an “even deeper despair.”

“When faced with an inescapable force, how do people fight back?” he said.

CinemaCon attendees were presented with a behind-the-scenes look at the film and a new teaser that shows that two years have passed since Godzilla’s destruction, and with his return, the King of Kaiju has become a global threat who has set its sights on a new target: New York City.

Koichi and the Japanese military are tasked once again with stopping Godzilla, but as we hear an American voice say during the teaser: “If their plan doesn’t work … maybe we will finally get to use it.” That “it” could very well be an atomic weapon.

At CinemaCon, Yamazaki noted that due to the pandemic, production for “Godzilla Minus One” was nearly cancelled. Instead, it has become a global hit, and he thanked theater owners for making it possible.

“Godzilla was born in movie theaters in Japan in 1954, and in the years since then, its legacy has been deeply tied to the theatrical scale,” he said. “Godzilla becomes Godzilla when experienced in the theater, which is why I strongly believe that with the power of Godzilla, we must preserve the culture of experiencing films in cinemas.”

Prior to CinemaCon, details on the sequel have been kept under heavy wraps beyond its November release date tied to the 72nd anniversary of the release of the original. It will be the first Japanese live-action film to receive the “Filmed for Imax” label, and it is expected to be a major tentpole for the pre-Thanksgiving period.

“Godzilla Minus Zero” will be released in Japan on Nov. 3 and in theaters worldwide on Nov. 6.