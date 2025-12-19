Godzilla Hits the Half-Pipe With Bear Walker Skateboard Collab | Exclusive

Godzilla is back. And this time he’s doing a kickflip.

Bear Walker, the custom skateboard company, is teaming up with legendary film studio Toho, home to the King of the Monsters, for a collection timed to the 30th anniversary of “Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.” And the artwork for the new boards is being handled by Attack Peter aka Peter Santa-Maria, the Mondo artist who has brought Godzilla to life many times before.

As part of the launch, which are available exclusively on Bear Walker’s official site, we are thrilled to debut Attack Peter’s Burning Godzilla – Collector’s Edition Cruise, a limited edition of 30 priced at $450, as well as Attack Peter’s Street Deck, an open edition priced at $96. See the images below.

Bear Walker/Toho

Bear Walker/Toho

“I’m so hyped to be back working with my brilliant friend Bear Walker. This year is the 30th anniversary of ‘Godzilla vs Destoroyah’ so when we started talking about ideas, we both knew we needed the titular kaiju facing off from their own separate boards,” Attack Peter said. “Bear and his team have translated my original linocut designs so masterfully – it feels as if I carved and printed these boards myself. I can’t say I’m surprised either. Bear has solidified the skate deck as a modern canvas and dramatically expanded what people can expect to add to their art collections – and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“Godzilla vs. Destoroyah,” released in 1995, is notable for the marketing campaign around the movie, which promised that it would feature the death of Godzilla. It was also the last film produced by Tomoyuki Tanaka, who had been with the franchise since the first installment in 1954, and scored by composer Akira Ifukube, who created the iconic “Godzilla” theme and also developed the roar for the character.

See more images from the collection below.

Bear Walker/Toho

Toho/Bear Walker