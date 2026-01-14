Gracie Abrams to Make Acting Debut in A24’s ‘Please’

Grammy-nominated singer Gracie Abrams will make her acting debut in A24’s upcoming film “Please,” directed by Halina Reijn.

The project marks the third partnership between Reijn and A24, having previously worked together on the director’s previous films “Babygirl” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Reijn will direct from her own script, with plot details still under wraps.

David Hinojosa will produce, re-teaming with Reijn for the third time. Reijn will produce through her Man Up Film banner, with A24 also producing and financing. Zach Nutman will executive produce.

Abrams has received two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Her 2024 sophomore album “The Secret of Us” debuted at #1 in the UK and #2 in the U.S., leading to a sellout headlining tour as well as an opening act slot on select dates of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

Reijn, a former actor, made her directorial debut in 2019 with the Dutch drama “Instinct” and her English-language debut with “Bodies Bodies Bodies” in 2022, which premiered at SXSW. In 2024, her follow-up “Babygirl” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, starring Nicole Kidman as a CEO who enters into an affair with an intern, played by Harris Dickinson.



Abrams and Reijn are repped by CAA.