Hugh Jackman Isn’t So Merry in A24’s ‘Death of Robin Hood’ Trailer

A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood” approaches.

The new film from “Pig” and “A Quiet Place: Day One” filmmaker Michael Sarnoski stars Hugh Jackman as the titular outlaw and archer, who, after a brush with death, awakes on a mysterious island, tended to by a kindhearted woman (Jodie Comer). The twist, of course, as is teased on the poster and in the trailer, is that this Robin Hood was a very bad man. Just how bad? Watch the brand-new trailer below to find out.

“The Death of Robin Hood,” which also stars Bill Skarsgård (reportedly as Little John), Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe, was written and directed by Sarnoski and produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett and Alexander Black. It was shot in Northern Ireland on 35mm film.

Robin Hood, of course, is a mythic character who has been adapted countless times — with everyone from Errol Flynn to Sean Connery to Kevin Costner and Russell Crowe playing the role over the years. Taron Egerton most recently essayed the character in 2018’s “Robin Hood.” Disney adapted the story twice: first as a live-action film, 1952’s “The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men,” starring Richard Todd, and decades later as an animated musical, 1973’s “Robin Hood,” populated by anthropomorphic animals in Sherwood Forest.

But this new telling of the legend, featuring the character as an older man, racked with regret, feels darker, moodier and more psychologically complicated, with ravishing cinematography and anchored by two of Hollywood’s most engaging performers.

A24 hasn’t revealed an exact date for “The Death of Robin Hood,” but given that we’ve got a trailer and a poster, we’re assuming it’s sooner rather than later.