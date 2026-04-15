Aubrey Plaza Teases Status of ‘Happiest Season’ Sequel: ‘There’s Some Movement’ | Exclusive

If you’re among those calling “Justice for Riley!” after watching “Happiest Season” on Hulu at Christmastime, we bring glad tidings: You might actually be getting it. According to Aubrey Plaza, there’s movement on a sequel.

Directed by Clea DuVall — who also co-wrote the script alongside star Mary Holland — “Happiest Season” is a love story between Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) but fans were left a bit brokenhearted in the end, thanks to the chemistry between Abby and Riley (Plaza). Many felt that Abby should’ve dumped Harper for Riley, including Plaza herself.

Now, Plaza’s getting some hilarious revenge in her new Prime Video series “Kevin,” premiering next week. We won’t give away major spoilers, but in one early episode, a movie marquee can be seen reading “Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza in ‘Happiest Season 2: Riley’s Revenge.’”

“That was my idea,” Plaza admitted to TheWrap. “I was like, We got to get this in there.“

According to the actress, she didn’t warn DuVall or Stewart about the joke, so neither of them know it’s coming (well, unless one of them is reading this, in which case, cat’s out of the bag). But it appears it might’ve worked in Plaza’s favor anyway.

“You know what’s funny, is I actually forgot that I put that in the show, and Clea and I just had a creative conversation this past week about that [movie],” she revealed. “And I said, like, ‘Hello? Where’s Riley’s happy ending? We gotta start working on this.’ So, we actually are.”

“That is actually true,” she added. “I mean, I think I’m allowed to say that, but I don’t think Clea would care. But yeah.”

Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in “Happiest Season” (Hulu)

Plaza didn’t say anymore beyond that, as it’s obviously still very early days. But we made sure to be very clear: there’s movement on a “Happiest Season” sequel for Riley?

“There’s some movement, yeah,” Plaza confirmed.

You can catch the inciting joke in “Kevin,” which premieres April 20 on Prime Video. The animated series is based on one of Plaza’s real life breakups — and her real, old cat — and features the voices of not only her, but many of her friends, including Patti LuPone, Jim O’Heir and more.

Until then, merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.