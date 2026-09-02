‘Harry Potter’ Producer Reveals Why Alfonso Cuarón Turned Down ‘Goblet of Fire’ Directing Gig

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Alfonso Cuarón’s 2004 adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is considered one of the best movies in the magical film series. Which made it all the more surprising for fans when the acclaimed director chose not to return for the fourth installment, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Yet, David Heyman, who produced all eight movies for the Daniel Radcliffe-led series and is executive producing the upcoming HBO TV adaptation, recently admitted he wasn’t shocked by Cuarón’s decision. As Heyman recalled on the Tuesday episode of the “Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast,” Cuarón was “exhausted” upon completing the fantasy film.

“We asked Alfonso if he wanted to do the fourth, and he said, ‘Cabrón,’” Heyman recalled. “I think he was exhausted. I look at pictures of Alfonso from then – Alfonso is one of my best friends and he’s my son’s godfather and I love him. But I look at him from then, and I just look [at him]… Because he was exhausted.”

Heyman noted that Cuarón’s demeanor was strikingly different from Chris Columbus’, who had directed 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

“Chris looked like a kid. He was unbelievable,” he said. “Alfonso, there was nothing left on the table. He said no.”

However, Heyman shared that Columbus also turned down returning to the film series after wrapping “Chamber of Secrets.” According to Heyman, Columbus “wanted to take his family back to America.”

“Chris Columbus would fly back to San Francisco every weekend during prep,” he shared. “He would leave on a Friday night and he’d fly Sunday to be back first thing Monday because he felt it was so important that he saw his family and that he wasn’t away. They then moved over. But it was during school, and they had to finish the school year.”

Heyman credited Columbus for creating the world of “Harry Potter” and for setting the tone of “family and positivity” for future productions.

Though, it seems Cuarón wasn’t the only director to get exhausted by his experience making the big budget fantasy movie. As Heyman told it, Mike Newell, who directed 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” was “absolutely shattered” by the end of production.

Heyman’s commentary came as “Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast” announced that it was rebranding into “Harry Potter: The Official Series Podcast” ahead of the series’ Christmas Day debut.

“Each week, hosts Rhianna Dhillon (‘Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast,’ ‘BBCRadio 1’) and Law Sharma (‘Hollywood First Look’) will dive into the latest episode of ‘Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone,’ offering their reaction and analysis as well as interviews with the show’s cast and the magic makers behind-the-scenes,” the official description noted. “The official companion video podcast will be available to watch directly following the series premiere on HBO Max and wherever you get your podcasts.”

Watch Dhillon’s interview with Heyman above.