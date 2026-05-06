‘Harry Potter’ Lands Early Season 2 Renewal at HBO, Production Starts This Fall

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series has received an early Season 2 greenlight from the network, with production aiming to kick off this fall.

Production for Season 2 will already be underway by the time Season 1, titled “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” debuts this Christmas on HBO and HBO Max.

As the creative team for “Harry Potter” gears up to enter back into production for Season 2 this fall, Season 1 writer Jon Brown (HBO’s “Succession,” “The Franchise”) has been elevated to co-showrunner alongside Francesca Gardiner.

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish season one by Christmas and to return to production for season two this Autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said in a statement. “I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on ‘Succession’ through to these recent times together on ‘Harry Potter.’ Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner,” Brown said in a statement. “It has been a joy to write on ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts.”

The quick turnaround to get back into production for Season 2 isn’t surprising, given HBO boss Casey Bloys’ previous comments regarding not having a “huge gap” to account for the growth of their younger cast.

The official logline for Season 1 is as follows: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

Based on J.K. Rowling’s books, the “Harry Potter” TV series is written and executive produced by Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serves as executive producer and director for multiple episodes.

Hailing from Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, the series is also executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

