HBO Reveals First Look at ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO revealed the first image from its upcoming “Harry Potter” series on Tuesday morning, giving fans their first look at the new Boy Who Lived. Naturally, he’s on his way to the Quidditch pitch.

The image doesn’t show Harry head on, but rather from behind, as he sports his Gryffindor Quidditch robes and hauls his broom to the pitch. Of course, eagle-eyed fans will notice the “Fred and George” banner in the top left corner, a reference to two of Ron Weasley’s older brothers, and just as beloved in the series.

A teaser for the series will release on Wednesday, according to the teaser of the caption. No other details were given, beyond Harry’s iconic lightning bolt as an emoji.

More to come…