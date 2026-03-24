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HBO Reveals First Look at ‘Harry Potter’ Series

The first teaser for the series will release on Wednesday

Harry Potter
Harry Potter (Photo Credit: HBO)

HBO revealed the first image from its upcoming “Harry Potter” series on Tuesday morning, giving fans their first look at the new Boy Who Lived. Naturally, he’s on his way to the Quidditch pitch.

The image doesn’t show Harry head on, but rather from behind, as he sports his Gryffindor Quidditch robes and hauls his broom to the pitch. Of course, eagle-eyed fans will notice the “Fred and George” banner in the top left corner, a reference to two of Ron Weasley’s older brothers, and just as beloved in the series.

A teaser for the series will release on Wednesday, according to the teaser of the caption. No other details were given, beyond Harry’s iconic lightning bolt as an emoji.

More to come…

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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