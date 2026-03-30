‘Harry Potter’ Series Won’t Release Annually But ‘They’re Writing Season 2 Now,’ HBO Boss Casey Bloys Says

Despite the “Harry Potter” books each taking place one year after the other, HBO’s TV adaptation of the series won’t release annually. According to HBO boss Casey Bloys, “the show is too big” to make that happen — but they are writing season 2 already.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Bloys acknowledged that, as with any show featuring kids as its stars, they are racing against the clock as the actors age. But, TV takes time to make, and Bloys noted that “Harry Potter” is a particularly involved undertaking.

“Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing,” Bloys said. “It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But … they’re writing the season two now.”

Season one is set to premiere this Christmas, and will follow the events of the first book. Going with the title of the British version of the book, the teaser for the show billed it as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (American fans will recognize it as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” but that was a regional change to the books).

The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The children are all ages 11-12, which corresponds with the ages of the characters in the books (for now).

Assuming the show takes the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” route, each season will adapt the next book, meaning season 2 of Potter will adapt “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” It’s unclear how long the writing process will take, and thus when production will be able to begin.