HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Drops First Trailer, Reveals Surprise Christmas Premiere Date

HBO dropped the first teaser trailer for its “Harry Potter” TV adaptation on Wednesday, revealing a Christmas 2026 release on HBO.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively. The young trio will be joined by John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost in the main cast.

You can watch the teaser below.

Play video

The TV adaptation was first announced back in 2023, when HBO renamed its streaming service to Max (which has since been rebranded back to HBO Max). Production then began at Leavesden Studios in July 2025 and — as of now — only Warwick Davis is set to reprise his role from the original eight movies.

Directed by Mark Mylod, his fellow executive producers include showrunner Francesca Gardiner, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, David Heyman and author J. K. Rowling. Hans Zimmer also notably serves as composer.

HBO’s “Harry Potter” will premiere Christmas 2026

More to come …