Stephen Colbert Writing New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie for Peter Jackson | Video

Stephen Colbert is writing a new “Lord of the Rings” movie for Peter Jackson, the late night host and the celebrated director confirmed on the official “Lord of the Rings” social channels.

The movie will be titled “The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past” and is based on chapters from the original novel and set within the framework of Jackson’s original films. It will once again be distributed by New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures. The new film will follow the 2027 release of Andy Serkis’ “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” which he will star in and direct.

“I did not think I would have the time. As much as I love it, I knew I couldn’t do that and do the show at the same time,” Colbert said to Jackson in the video update, referencing the upcoming May end of “The Late Show.” “But it turns out, I’m gonna be free starting this summer … So, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve gotta finish a television show and I’ve gotta write a movie script. But, I will see you all in the Shire.”

The announcement was made on Tolkien Reading Day (the anniversary of the destruction of the One Ring). Watch it below.

In honor of Tolkien Reading Day and the destruction of the One Ring, we bring you a special announcement. pic.twitter.com/ufh9RLBIxO — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) March 25, 2026

The official synopsis reads: “Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo – Sam, Merry and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.”

“Shadow of the Past” will be written by Philippa Boyens, Colbert and Peter McGee and produced by WingNut Films in association with Spartina Industries. Colbert will be collaborating with Jackson, Fran Walsh and Boyens on the new movie.

Since the conclusion of the original, Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” saga, Jackson has directed three “Hobbit” films (ostensibly “Lord of the Rings” prequels) and has produced an anime prequel “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” (released in 2024). Combined, the films have grossed more than $6 billion globally and remain perennial favorites.

In 2021, the first film in Jackson’s original trilogy, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” was immortalized in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry—cementing its place as a treasured piece of cinematic and cultural history.

No release date for the new film has been announced, nor has it been confirmed who will be directing, although Serkis seems like a likely candidate (and, at one point, “The Hunt for Gollum” was announced as the first of two movies he’d helm). We will update accordingly.