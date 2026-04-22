‘Heart Eyes 2’ Sets 2028 Release at Paramount in Time for Valentine’s Day

Paramount has set the release date of Spyglass’ “Heart Eyes 2,” the sequel to Josh Ruben’s 2025 romantic comedy slasher film, for February 11, 2028.

Like the first film, “Heart Eyes 2” will look to Valentine’s Day weekend for its release, hoping to attract horror-loving couples intrigued by a gory, tongue-in-cheek twist to the usual date night movie.

“Heart Eyes” starred Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as Ally and Jay, two coworkers at a marketing firm who are mistaken for a couple by the Heart Eyes Killer, a serial killer who slays couples on Valentine’s Day. As the two are hunted down, they slowly begin to realize they really do have feelings for each other.

Released by Sony Pictures/Screen Gems in the U.S. and by Paramount overseas, “Heart Eyes” was a modest success with $33 million grossed against a reported $18 million budget.

In addition to directing, Ruben will co-write the sequel’s script with Darcy Fowler from a story by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. Paramount and Spyglass are producing alongside Landon and Divide/Conquer.

The distribution deal on “Heart Eyes 2” continues the partnership between Paramount and Spyglass, one that led to the successful revival of the “Scream” franchise. That series’ most recent installment, “Scream 7,” grossed $213.4 million at the global box office.