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‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer Sees Brad Pitt and His Canine Companion Fight for Survival

The new David Ayer-directed film arrives this fall from Paramount

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Paramount

Brad Pitt and his canine companion have heart in Thursday’s new trailer for “Heart of the Beast.”

The new film from director David Ayer stars Pitt as a former Special Forces officer who, with his combat dog Odin (played by rescue dog Uber), finds himself trapped in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. Together, they must survive against the elements and other animals in a harsh terrain that would likely kill any other man (or dog). You can watch the trailer, below.

Paramount describes “Heart of the Beast” as “an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet,” which sounds about right.

The movie came together relatively quickly, which must have been its own adventure. While Cameron Alexander’s script appeared on 2017’s edition of the Black List of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays, it gained momentum in 2024 when Ayer signed on as director and “La La Land” filmmaker Damien Chazelle boarded as producer. The next year, Pitt joined with his production company Plan B, and by March they were filming in New Zealand, which is also where they found Uber.

In addition to “Heart of the Beast,” Pitt will soon star in David Fincher’s still-untitled project that will debut in Imax theaters on Thanksgiving before arriving on Netflix for Christmas. That film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which earned Pitt his first Academy Award for one of his performances. (He had produced both “The Departed” and “12 Years a Slave,” which won the Oscars for Best Picture.) Tarantino returned to write the sequel, which is focused on Pitt’s character Cliff Booth and his life in late-1970s Hollywood. This being a Fincher project, though, the rest is shrouded in mystery.

“Heart of the Beast” arrives in theaters on Sept. 25.

Brad Pitt on "Armchair Expert" (Credit: Wondery/YouTube)
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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

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