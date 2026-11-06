Helene Hahn Loyd, Founding DreamWorks Exec and Influential Jeffrey Katzenberg Adviser, Dies at 78

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Helene Hahn Loyd, a senior executive who helped lead Walt Disney Studios through its renaissance in the 1980s and 1990s before joining the founding leadership team at DreamWorks SKG, died Oct. 24 at her Park City, Utah, home. She was 78.

Loyd was among the highest-ranking women in the film industry during her tenure at Disney, where she was named executive vice president in 1981. Working alongside Jeffrey Katzenberg, she helped guide the studio’s resurgence, including its landmark partnership with Pixar.