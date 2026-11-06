Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment Launch New Horror Banner Render Road

Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment are teaming up to launch a new production banner called Render Road.

The idea is that the new venture will develop projects for a wide array of platforms – developing, producing and financing films and television series, along with digital storytelling and beyond.

Render Road will collaborate with emerging voices alongside established artists, both on its own projects and in collaboration with other studios and production companies. The intention is to allow Lionsgate & 3 Arts to reach audiences in the places where they’re discovering and engaging with the horror genre.

Partners Luke Maxwell and Will Rowbotham will spearhead the effort for 3 Arts. 3 Arts has helped cultivate a new generation of horror storytellers, with Kane Parsons (“Backrooms”), Ian Tuason (“Undertone,” the new “Paranormal Activity”) and Dylan Clark, who is directing the new “Blair Witch” for Lionsgate and Blumhouse Atomic and “Portrait of God” for Lionsgate and producers Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele.

Horror is a key part of Lionsgate’s history – from “The Blair Witch Project” (part of their Artisan acquisition) to Eli Roth’s “Hostel” to the long-running “Saw” franchise. Among other projects, they have a remake of “Magic,” the classic 1978 film written by William Goldman, on the horizon, directed by Raimi and written by his “Send Help” collaborators Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. They also have “Portrait of God” and the new “Blair Witch” on the way, along with a new “Saw,” directed by Mike P. Nelson.

2026 has largely been defined by the breakout horror sensations, like A24’s “Backrooms” and Focus Features’ “Obsession,” which not only were massive hits at the global box office but encouraged younger moviegoers to get back to the movie theater. It makes sense that other studios are chasing the same audience – and the same level of engagement.