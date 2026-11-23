Disney’s brand-new animated original feature “Hexed” opens this week, just in time for Thanksgiving. It’s the story of Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), an average American teenager who realizes she is something far greater – the descendent of powerful witches, who uses her newfound powers to travel to a magical realm populated exclusively by witches and warlocks. (Her mom is voiced by Rashida Jones and her grandmother is Jodie Foster, in her first vocal performance for an animated feature.) While in this strange new world, she learns even more about her legacy and how her inner power was there all along.

Even before the movie starts, you can feel the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios and magic – the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse (now damnably in the public domain) transforms into the Sorcerer’s Apprentice version of the character from “Fantasia.” (Later in the movie, the dancing broomsticks from this sequence also make an appearance.) There are also allusions to “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid” and obvious parallels to things like the good fairies from “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Sword in the Stone,” particularly in a moment when Billie and her mom Alice have to disguise themselves as animals, led by Alice’s bizarre familiar best Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins), a three-eyed cat that’s equal parts Yoda and Ernest P. Worrell.

We asked the filmmakers behind “Hexed” – directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand and producers Roy Conli and Yvett Merino – what it was like making a movie about magic in the shadow of all that came before.

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“There’s a lot to be inspired by and we take a look at all of that, but we know that we want to make it our own thing,” Veerasunthorn, who also directed the nifty new short “Lilo & Scratch” that’s attached to “Hexed.” “The magic system within this witch world is something that has to be tied to Billy, and for us to bring in the nature element that speaks to the character’s growth and tactile quality, that’s something we’re interested in.”

“It’s a challenge, obviously. We know there’s that huge legacy, but I think what we always talked about when you went into Hexe [the magical witch world], why is it speaking to her? It’s the weirdness. It’s like the bizarre alleyways with something shady down there. That felt like that what she would want to experience,” explained Hand. “A lot of the keys to what we ended up putting in there really just spoke to what is it for Billie, and then how and why would her mom ever be from this place that didn’t make any sense to her. It creates this incredible tension that you need to discover why these elements are there and when she has a chance to finally understand what her mom went through and why she left… I think those were the keys to make that world what it needed to be.”

For Conli, a Disney legend whose time with the studio dates back to 1996’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and includes “Treasure Planet” and “Tangled,” there was a moment that summed up “Hexed” and its place in the Disney animated Parthenon perfectly – the moment with the brooms from “Fantasia.”

“My heart opened when I saw her dancing with brooms. I saw that sequence animated, and I was just like, That is our legacy. That is us 80 years ago,” said Conli.

“Every time I see them, I feel like we’re representing the legacy, and it’s just such a fun idea and thought of her dancing with the brooms,” said Merino, a protégé of Conli’s whose credits include “Encanto” and last year’s “Zootopia 2.” “I feel like she’s dancing with our history there.”

“With that sequence in particular, we said put yourselves in Billie’s shoes. You are a person of the contemporary time walking into the world, what do you expect to see and what do you think you knew?” said Veerasunthorn.

The sequence she’s referring to – where Billie meets the dancing rooms – is part of a montage where she first gets to the witch world and just takes everything in. At one point it was a full 12 minutes long and would have probably been incalculably expensive to animated. (As it is, with just a few minutes, it’s mind-blowing.) “That scene we worked on a million times. Millions of ideas. We had four storyboard artists pitch that sequence at once. They were like a band up there doing backup vocals and sound effects,” Hand said. Usually, when storyboard artists pitch, they do it sitting down. These artists stood the whole time.

And while there wasn’t room for all of their ideas in the sequence, many of them were sprinkled throughout the rest of the film.

As for favorite Easter eggs, Hand is partial to the magic carpet from “Aladdin” being on the floor of Billie’s human bedroom (“Because it sort of speaks to what Bucket [an enchanted cauldron character that accompanies Billie on her journey] ended up becoming. We always wanted to have this nonverbal character that had as much personality as the magic carpet”) while Conli points to a moment where a puff of smoke briefly takes the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head. No, he wouldn’t tell us where the smoke was but encouraged us to buy a ticket on opening weekend.

All Disney Animated films go through challenges; there are peaks and valleys and occasionally times where filmmakers throw up their hands and wonder how they can do it anymore. For “Hexed,” Conli said, the challenge was striking the correct tone. Easier said than done.

“We knew that we needed it to be a unique world of magic, and we continued to work on that, and we fell in love with the characters, but it was really getting that emotional through line,” Conli said. He referred to an old Walt Disney quote, who said of the studio’s early animated output “for every laugh there is a tear.” “Finding that balance, continuing to work that balance and hone it, that’s where we’re we really spent most of our time.”

“I think the balance thing is really the finding the throughline that everything that Billie encounters in Hexe actually points back to her mom. Beef Roger being her familiar [her animal sidekick] was a really important one for us to find because when Billie’s away from her mom, we wanted to make sure she was still learning about her mom or that her mom was still in the conversation,” explained Hand. “Finding this weird three-eyed cat that her mom used to associate with, which makes no sense to her, that’s what starts to add the breadcrumbs to what happened to my mom? Why did she end up leaving? And why was she friends with this weird dirty cat? Like those were the important things that were tricky to get the balance just right.”

Regarding balance, we also wondered about the movie’s spookiness. There’s clearly a tonal push-and-pull (this is a Disney Animated movie for the holidays, after all), but we can see that “Hexed” – and Billie in particular – will be a staple for Halloween celebrations at the Disney Parks and on their linear networks for years to come (the Freeform folks are already penciling into their 31 Days of Halloween programming for next year as we speak, we’re sure).

“I think finding the balance of anything –you have Queen Celeste, who is Jodie Foster, this villain in this film that is so put together and so controlling of everything. She has controlled the world of Hexe for so long and has it exactly how she wants it. It’s really finding that balance of the evilness of that, the darkness of it, the comedy of it, finding the comedy, and again we make movies that we want to see that are fascinating and fun to us,” said Merino. “So we look at that a lot. Sometimes it got a little dark and it was like, We’ve got to pull it back a little bit.”

One person that did encourage the team to push things a little bit was Jared Bush, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and one of the writers on “Hexed.” He also directed last year’s “Zootopia 2.”

“It’s something that we’ve been discussing with Jared. Jared was very adamant about do not pull punches on this movie. We are making an original film. We wanted to actually make a mark,” said Hand. “In doing so, we had the support of the entire studio to do that. I actually don’t think we ever pulled back. We really just made the right story with the right elements, and that included spooky things because it’s a witch movie. We want that. That was always an element that was part of it.”

“I think we balance spooky comedy and heart really well,” said Veerasunthorn.

Disney’s “Hexed” appears in theaters on Wednesday, November 25.