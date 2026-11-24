Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In 2022 and 2023, the Thanksgiving box office served as the stage for two of Disney’s biggest animated bombs of all time: “Strange World” and “Wish.” The two Thanksgivings that followed brought $1 billion-plus hit sequels to “Moana” and “Zootopia.” And in 2026, it’s back to the originals with the mother-daughter witch fantasy film “Hexed” starring Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Walter Goggins and Jodie Foster.

It comes at the tail end of a year where original animated films continue to struggle theatrically, at best turning a modest profit with post-theatrical revenue thrown in — Pixar’s “Hoppers” grossed $389 million worldwide against a $150 million budget before marking — and at worst falling horribly flat despite glowing reviews, as was the case with DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island” with a mere $79.2 million worldwide.

So where will “Hexed” fit on this scale? Or will it beat the odds and become the first original animated film this decade to launch a franchise from a theatrical release?

If pre-release projections are accurate, then “Hexed” should be an improvement on Disney’s recent original misfires, but well below the franchise launchers of the 2010s with a projected 5-day domestic opening of $45-50 million, sitting at a likely No. 2 on the charts behind Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which is projected to make at least $50 million over the five-day period.

For comparison, “Strange World” opened to an abysmal $18.8 million 5-day launch in Thanksgiving 2022, while “Wish,” the film that marked Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100th anniversary, posted an improved but still poor $31.6 million a year later.

By contrast, the original “Moana” earned an unadjusted $82 million 5-day opening in Thanksgiving 2016. A year later, Pixar’s “Coco,” the last original animated American production to top $500 million worldwide, reached $72.9 million over five days.

“Hexed” stars Steinfeld as Billie Doe, a teen girl who discovers that she is a witch when her awakening powers bring her to the magical world of Hexe. Her mother, Alice, played by Jones, reveals that she had kept their heritage a secret, and now Billie must master her powers with the help of a three-eyed cat named Beef Roger Crummchuk, played by Goggins.

Disney expects that the film’s mother-daughter storyline will draw a female-majority audience, particularly families with girls too young to see the PG-13 titles that will largely dominate the holiday slate this year. But if it meets projections rather than reaching an opening similar to “Coco” or “Moana,” it may be a sign that “Hexed” isn’t immediately grabbing four-quadrant audiences the way those films did en route to becoming dependable Disney franchises.

The early critics Rotten Tomatoes score also sits between those 2010s hits and 2020s bombs with a 65% rating at time of writing. “Wish” came in at 48% and “Strange World” came in at 72%, while “Moana and “Coco” both cleared 95%.

For Disney, “Hexed” is a relatively low-stakes title at least in the short term. If it doesn’t work out and families lose interest fast, any losses that the studio incurs will be immediately made up with the release of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is expected to set new all-time records for the biggest domestic and global openings ever with at least $375 million domestic and $1.25 billion worldwide.

But long-term, Disney, like the rest of Hollywood, needs to remedy its original animation woes fast. Sony and Netflix fell backwards into the one successfully launched animated franchise this decade, “KPop Demon Hunters,” and its 2029 sequel will get the big theatrical release that the original film was denied in lieu of a streaming debut.

But everywhere else, studios haven’t figured out how to get families to buy tickets to new stories and characters the way they used to, and at some point that is going to create a problem. Disney has sequels to franchises like “Frozen,” “Zootopia,” “Coco,” “The Incredibles” and “Moana” all in various stages of development, but no studio can profit off its boom period forever.

That’s something Disney and Pixar are fully aware of, and to their credit, they haven’t been dissuaded from trying. Pixar has original titles like next spring’s “Gatto” and the 2028 film “Ghost Market” on the slate, and while Disney Animation is going back to the sequel front in Thanksgiving 2027 with “Frozen III,” it has another original title, “Clay,” starring Kieran Culkin, on deck for November 2028.

Also opening this weekend is Universal/Paramount’s “Focker-in-Law,” the fourth installment in the Ben Stiller-Robert De Niro comedy series that began with “Meet the Parents” back in 2000. Made on a $90 million budget co-financed by Paramount, which is also handling overseas distribution, “Focker-in-Law” could be in a narrow race with “Hexed” for the No. 2 spot with a projected $40-45 million 5-day opening, with an overseas opening of around $25 million.

Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande in ‘Focker-in-Law’ (Universal Pictures)

Whether it reaches that total will depend on whether “Focker-in-Law” gets turnout not only from the elder Millennial, Gen X and Boomer moviegoers who saw “Meet the Parents” a quarter-century ago but also younger audiences whom Universal and Paramount hope will turn out to see the series’ newest cast addition, Ariana Grande.

After showing off her comedic chops in “Wicked,” the pop star plays Olivia, a former FBI hostage negotiator who is set to marry Greg Focker’s grown son, Henry. But while Gaylord doesn’t approve and wants to be the tough, demanding father-in-law that De Niro’s Jack Byrnes was to him, that plan gets undermined when Jack quickly bonds with Olivia.

While “Meet the Parents” was a hit with critics and audiences alike, the two subsequent sequels, “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers,” were poorly received. “Focker-in-Law” isn’t any different with critics, as it currently stands at a 28% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Also opening this weekend are two other titles projected to earn less than $10 million over the 5-day period: Angel’s “Hershey” and Netflix’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”



“Hershey” stars Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario as Milton and Kitty Hershey, the founders of the famed chocolate brand that bears their name. With heavy oversight and promotion by Hershey’s itself, the film has been panned by critics with an 18% Rotten Tomatoes score as it is projected for a $6-8 million 5-day opening.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is Quentin Tarantino’s sequel to his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” with the filmmaker handing off his screenplay to director David Fincher and Brad Pitt returning as stuntman Cliff Booth. Produced by Netflix, the film is getting released exclusively on approximately 250 Imax screens, most of them at AMC locations, and is expected to open in the single digits.

Without a “Wicked” or a Disney sequel to drive a $100 million-plus figure, this Thanksgiving weekend will probably be below last year’s $290 million overall figure, let alone the $423 million record set in 2024. But with the windfall set to come in December, Thanksgiving will mark the final charge towards what is expected to be a final domestic annual total north of $10 billion.