Disney Conjures a Witch-Filled World in First ‘Hexed’ Teaser

Ready to get “Hexed?”

Disney’s 65th animated feature arrives in theaters on Nov. 25 and you can watch the brand-new teaser below.

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According to the official synopsis, the trailer “introduces the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones). When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she’s hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she’s greeted by Ms. Quill (voiced by Tracey Ullman) and Elias Quire (voiced by Stephen Fry). As Billie’s spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she discovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.”

The world of “Hexed” has an agreeable visual energy, equal parts Studio Ghibli and classic fairytales, with some strong voice work in the trailer (was that Brett Gelman we heard as the irate teacher?) It’s just nice to see something – anything! – from “Hexed” after so much of its production has been shrouded in secrecy.

Director Fawn Veerasunthorn, who last directed “Wish” for the studio, said in a statement, “A wonderfully strange phenomenon is happening all around Billie, something she can’t explain. She’s someone who has felt miscast in her own life, and it takes leaving her normal world behind and entering a hidden world of wild, unhinged magic to begin to understand herself.”

“Hexe is a place where Billie begins to feel seen for the first time in her life,” director Jason Hand added. (Hand last directed Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2.”) “She embarks on a journey of self-discovery that reveals a powerful connection to magic, and in the process uncovers long-held secrets about her family.”

The movie was co-directed by Josie Trinidad and is produced by Roy Conlin and Yvett Merino.

It opens exclusively in theaters on Nov. 25.