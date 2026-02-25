Hilary Duff Admits She Crashed the ‘Freaky Friday’ Premiere During Her ‘Childhood Feud’ With Lindsay Lohan | Video

Hilary Duff opened up about her longtime beef with fellow actress Lindsay Lohan, sharing that the rumor about her crashing the premiere of “Freaky Friday” is true.

“I think absolutely. Yes. Yeah, I was a teenager,” Lohan told Alex Cooper on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” on Wednesday. “It’s so many years later, like who cares? It does not matter.”

Duff shared that she was either 15 or 16 at the time, and actor and Lohan’s “Freaky Friday” costar Chad Michael Murray invited her.

“Chad Michael Murray invited me,” Duff explained. Why? I don’t want to start any more stuff, but he was like, ‘You should come with me,’ and I was like, ‘Mm-hmm. Probably I should.’”

She went on to say that she also wasn’t bothered by Lohan showing up to her “Cheaper by the Dozen” premiere.

“No. No. I mean, that was like my childhood feud, like nemesis,” Duff said.

Duff explained that their feud sparked up over late musician Aaron Carter, whom they both dated during the early 2000s. Nevertheless, both of the ladies are totally on good terms now, adding that they even got to share a drink with one another to as they closed out their beef.

“Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, ‘Are we good?’ And I was like, ‘We’re good.’ She was like, ‘Let’s take a shot.’ I was like, ‘OK.’”

Towards the end of the conversation, Duff also opened up about growing up a child star and juggling her image as a young girl. Cooper questioned how her sexuality was impacted by “good girl” labels she received during her adolescence and teen years.

“I don’t think it impacted my relationship with sex, but I think it’s just been another one of those things that comes along with my career that I didn’t really ask for and I’ve had to learn how to just accept,” Duff explained. “But it was really hard as a young girl because I was like coined the good girl and everybody was like, ‘She’s the good girl, she’s the good girl,’ and just having to label someone, and then do everything they could to try to poke holes in that label or try to figure out anything they could that was somewhat negative or bad. They were just trying to create stories.”

She continued, adding that she was just a teen who was doing things every other teenager was at the time.

“I’ve been labeled the good girl, but I’m also just normal, doing all the normal things that teenagers are doing, and trying to just kind of exist without accepting those things to be true about myself maybe, or having any sort of privacy I think was just really hard and yeah,” Duff shared. “I remember that time that person asked me if I was a virgin and I was like, I think also as a child actor, you’re conditioned to want to give people what they want so answering something like that felt really wild.”