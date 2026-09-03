Neon Plots 1,500-Theater US Release for Monster Movie ‘Hope,’ Widest Opening for a Korean Film Since ‘Parasite’

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Neon will release filmmaker Na Hong-jin’s epic monster movie “Hope” in 1,500 theaters in the U.S. when it opens on Sept. 9, making it the widest domestic theatrical release for a Korean-language film since the studio’s Oscar-winning 2019 film “Parasite.”

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, the film is set in the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor where a mysterious creature wreaks havoc. As police and local hunters set out to track the beast, “they become the hunted, setting in motion a chain of events with devastating consequences,” per the official synopsis.

The movie made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, sparking immediate buzz and some intense — if somewhat divisive — reactions. TheWrap critic Chase Hutchinson was a big fan, writing, “It’s a lean, mean action thrill ride, kicking off with one of the best extended sequences in recent memory and proceeding to run with that energy for as long as it possibly can.”

Neon has high hopes for the film, with sold-out early screenings, strong presales and exhibition in various premium large formats like Dolby, 4-DX and D-Box.

And if the film is a hit, Na already has a sequel ready to go.

“When you watch the film, you can readily imagine a sequel. There’s a script that’s already been written, and if I have an opportunity, I’d love to make a sequel if possible,” Na said at Cannes, adding, “We’ll see how the baton will change hands,” hinting perhaps that the first film, where the creatures didn’t get much development, may get center stage in the follow-up.

The big show of faith in “Hope” also underscores Neon’s reputation for throwing its weight behind Korean cinema. In addition to “Parasite,” the studio last year released Park Chan-wook’s critically acclaimed “No Other Choice” and was also behind the re-release of Park’s classic “Oldboy.”

The ensemble cast for “Hope” includes Hoyeon, with Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender.

“Hope” is produced by Forged Films, co-produced by Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, and presented and distributed by Plus M Entertainment.