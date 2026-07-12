The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Hulu has become one of the prime places for movies to land right after their theatrical run ends.

The best offerings this week include three 2026 movies. Two strong horror films in a year where the genre seems to be dominating the movie theaters. The other is a Sam Rockwell sci-fi film that is truly so off-the-wall wild it needs to be seen to be believed.

These are the three movies to check out on Hulu this week.