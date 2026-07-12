The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Hulu has become one of the prime places for movies to land right after their theatrical run ends.
The best offerings this week include three 2026 movies. Two strong horror films in a year where the genre seems to be dominating the movie theaters. The other is a Sam Rockwell sci-fi film that is truly so off-the-wall wild it needs to be seen to be believed.
These are the three movies to check out on Hulu this week.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
“Ready or Not” landed back in 2019 and became a cult classic about a woman playing a deadly version of hide and seek with her new husband’s crazy family. It introduced the larger world to Samara Weaving and earned praise for its bloody “Home Alone” cat-and-mouse vibe. Credits rolled, and everyone figured that was that. In 2026, the sequel came out, which meant more bloody and creative kills and the introduction of the always great Kathryn Newton as Weaving’s little sister into the mix. It’s more of the same for the now-franchise’s second entry and that’s not a bad thing.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” remains possibly the weirdest movie of 2026 – which is a compliment. It starts a bit odd as Sam Rockwell’s character barges into a diner, proclaims himself a time traveler, and says some configuration of the patrons is the group meant to save the world, but he keeps getting the pairings wrong. From there it spirals more and more into lunacy and ends in the last place you’d expect. Come for an extremely great performance by the lead and stay for the story’s zany twists and turns.
Send Help
Sam Raimi returned to theaters this year with a survival horror film. If that alone doesn’t get you to queue up the film on Hulu, it’s unclear what will. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien star as two co-workers stranded on an island while dealing with shifting power dynamics. The film has all of Raimi’s hallmarks: it’s disgusting, it’s brutal and it’s funny. Whether you’re a diehard horror fan or you’ve never sampled the director’s work outside his “Spider-Man” films, “Send Help” is a great choice for a watch or rewatch.