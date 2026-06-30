Everything New on Hulu in July 2026

Whether you’re looking for some nostalgic favorites, awards contenders, a show to binge or some new movies to watch, Hulu has a fairly varied lineup hitting streaming in July 2026.

Marvel fans can tuck into “Jessica Jones” Season 1 (you’ll have to head to Disney+ to watch the rest), after Krysten Ritter’s character joined in the action in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2, as well as “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2.” The whole “Twilight Saga” is dropping on Hulu this month, along with a handful of acclaimed A24 hits, including Best Picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

If you’d rather check out something newer, two recent festival favorites hit Hulu in July: the revenge drama “Redux Redux” and the comedy “Nirvana the Band the Show the Movie” – both clever and unexpected sci-fi riffs, though otherwise totally different.

For the TV fans, Hulu’s July releases are full of reality, history and game show options, including several seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Guys All-American Road Trip.” If you’re looking to tuck into a binge-watch, this month’s scripted series are pretty limited, but you can look forward to all four seasons of “Snowpiercer” toward the end of the month.

Check out the full list of everything new on Hulu in July below.

July 1

“GMA First Listen” Season 1

“KidCity A.I. Attack” Season 1

“Kiff” Seasons 1–2

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” Season 4

“Love, Diana Musical Mysteries” Season 2

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 1

“Autos Mota y Rocanrol”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“The Birth of a Nation”

“Corina”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Interstellar”

“Iron Man”

“Iron Man 2”

“Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”

“Margaret”

“Miracle”

“The Mummy”

“Planet of the Apes”

“The Pledge”

“Riding in Cars with Boys”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

“Run Lola Run”

“Running with Scissors”

“Rust and Bone”

“Saving Silverman”

“Searching for Sugar Man”

“The Secret in Their Eyes”

“Selma”

“A Separation”

“Straight”

“Titanic”

“Twilight”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

July 2

“Undead Unluck: Winter Arc” Special Premiere

“America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments” Season 1

“America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys” Season 1

“The American Soldier” Season 1

“Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color” Season 1

“Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory” Season 1

“Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” Season 1

“The Harlem Hellfighters” Season 1

“How the States Got Their Shapes” Season 1

“Jefferson” Season 1

“Lee & Grant” Season 1

“The Men Who Built America” Season 1

“The Mexican Revolution” Season 1

“The Mexican-American War” Season 1

“Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes” Season 1

“The Presidents” Season 1

“Presidents at War” Season 1

“Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America” Season 1

“Roots: A History Revealed” Season 1

“The Secrets We Keep”

“Theodore Roosevelt” Season 1

“Washington’s Generals” Season 1

“The White House: Behind Closed Doors” Season 1

“The World Wars” Season 1

July 3

“Dorohedoro” Seasons 1–2

“Disney Celebrates America” Special

“Jeopardy!” Season 40

“Wheel of Fortune” Seasons 20, 28, 40 and 42

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Lady Bird”

“Moonlight”

July 4

“BBQ Brawl” Seasons 3 and 5

“Daemons of the Shadow Realm” Season 1

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” Seasons 1–3

“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 30

“Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports” Season 1

“Worst Cooks in America” Season 30

July 5

“Attack of the Samurai Sharks”

“Great White Gauntlet”

“Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory”

“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Season 1

“Shark Island Showdown”

“Sharks: Reef Rivals”

“Shark vs. Giant Croc”

“World’s Biggest Mako”

July 8

“I.S.S.”

July 9

“Behind Bars: Women Unchained” Season 1

“Customer Wars” Season 7

“The First 48” Season 28

“Murder on Trial” Season 1

July 10

“Celebrity Family Feud” Season 12

“Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 3

“Press Your Luck” Season 7

“Project Runway” Season 22

“Daniel Isn’t Real”

“Hick”

“In the Name of the King”

“The Legend of Molly Johnson”

“LOL Live: Matt Richards”

“Parkland”

“Redux Redux”

July 11

“Body Cam” Seasons 1–3

“Naked and Afraid XL” Seasons 7–10

“On the Red Carpet Presents: ‘Moana’”

“Wild Vacation Rentals” Season 1

July 12

“Though I Am an Inept Villainess” Season 1

July 13

“Rabbit Hole” Season 1

“Start Here” Season 1

July 14

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” Series Premiere

July 15

“Mission: Yozakura Family” Season 2

“Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials” Season 1

“JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials” Season 1

“KidCity Ultimate Mishmash” Seasons 2–5

“Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials” Season 1

“Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies” Season 1

July 16

“Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos”

“After the First 48” Season 10

“American Wreckers” Season 1

“Road Wars” Season 6

“Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween”

“Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure”

“The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One”

“Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween”

“The Hockey Mom’s Revenge”

“A Real Pain”

July 17

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Seasons 19–21

“They Fight” Film Premiere

July 18

“Baking Championship: Next Gen” Season 1

“House Hunters: Paradise” Season 1

“Kids Baking Championship” Seasons 5–6

“Moonshiners” Season 2

“Say Yes to the Nest” Season 1

“Suddenly Amish” Season 1

July 20

“King of the Hill” Season 15

“Beyblade X” Season 2

July 22

“Snowpiercer” Seasons 1–4

July 23

“Diabolical Women” Season 1

“Interrogation Raw” Season 4

“Living in Secret” Season 1

“Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston”

“The Proof Is Out There” Season 5

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Season 5

July 24

“Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar” Season 1

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie”

July 25

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 8

“Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan” Season 6

“Hunt for the Missing: Chicago” Season 1

“Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger” Season 1

“Say Yes to the Dress” Season 16

“Saturday Night”

July 27

“Furious” Series Premiere

July 29

“Slingshot”

July 30

“Alone UK” Season 1

“Ancient Aliens: Origins” Season 2

“A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother” Season 1

“Cellmate Secrets” Season 1

“House of Stassi” Season 1

“Lollapalooza: Livestream”

“Murder at the Motel” Season 2

“My Crazy Ex” Seasons 1 and 3

“My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions” Season 1

“The Pastor Who Preys”

“Here”

July 31

“FX’s Adults” Special Premiere

“Land of Bad”