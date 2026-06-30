Here’s Everything New on Netflix in July 2026

Netflix is wasting no time with new releases this July. The streamer will kick off the month with the release of “Enola Holmes 3,” the latest installment in the YA mystery series centered on Sherlock Holmes’ intrepid sister. Millie Bobby Brown returns as the title character for the third film, which sends Enola to Malta, where her wedding gets interrupted by a kidnapping plot and plenty of action.

Other new releases this month include “Ransom Canyon” Season 2, “Little House on the Prairie” and “Heartstopper Forever,” the feature-length finale for the beloved series.

As for library additions, well — there’s plenty to look forward to this month as well. July’s Netflix newcomers include all the “Hunger Games” movies, just in time to revisit the long-running dystopian franchise before the prequel adaptation “Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters this November. Other films to put on your queue include 2020s awards heavyweights “Hamnet,” “Nomadland” and “Tar,” while folks looking to tap into a Summerween vibe can look forward to “The Witch,” “Gone Girl” and the first three “Scream” movies.

Meanwhile, TV fans can dig into all three seasons of “Hannibal,” the exceptional NBC series inspired by Thomas Harris’ iconic cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter, as well as “Heroes,” “The Tick,” “Dark Winds” Season 4 and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix this month, below:

July 1

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“A Dog’s Journey”

“A Dog’s Purpose”

“A League of Their Own”

“Ali”

“Apollo 13”

“Baby Mama”

“The Beguiled”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

“The Boss Baby”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Enola Holmes 3”

“Fargo”

“Gone Girl”

“Hellboy”

“Heroes” Seasons 1–4

“High Fidelity”

“Krampus”

“Moneyball”

“Nomadland”

“Queen & Slim”

“Rebirth of Mothra”

“Rebirth of Mothra II”

“Rebirth of Mothra III”

“Ride Along”

“Ride Along 2”

“Sex Tape”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Summer ’36”

“Talk to Me”

“U-571”

“The Vow”

“White Chicks”

“The Witch”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

“Worst Neighbor Ever”

July 2

“Human Vapor”

“Hunting Housewives”

“Super Subbu”

“Survival of the Thickest” Season 3

July 3

“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?”

“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?”

July 4

“80 for Brady”

“Dark Winds” Season 4

July 5

“Memento”

“Sparks of Tomorrow”

July 6

“Hamnet”

“My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby” Season 2

July 7

“Better Late Than Single” Season 2

“Emeril Cooks” Season 1

“Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You”

July 8

“I’m Not Afraid”

“Nothing to Lose”

“Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo”

“The Tick: The Complete Series”

“Thunder 3”

July 9

“Little House on the Prairie”

July 10

“Ikka”

“Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain”

“The Paradise Murders”

“Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea”

“Zola”

July 11

“The Apartment Job”

July 12

“Love is Blind: UK — After the Altar”

“Susana and Elvira: No Plan B”

July 13

“Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid-“

“Hot Ones: Extra Heat”

“Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning”

“Mile End Kicks”

“MLB Home Run Derby 2026”

July 14

“The Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

“Quarterback” Season 3

“Techniquely” Season 1

July 15

“Snowden”

“The Tick” Seasons 1–2

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 4

July 16

“The Body in the Locker”

“The Hawk”

“Me Before Me”

July 17

“23,000 Lives”

“Desire”

“The East Palace”

“Heartstopper Forever”

“The Map of Longing”

July 18

“Spooky in Love”

July 19

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3

July 20

“Sesame Street Classics” Season 1

“Wicked: For Good”

July 21

“Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”

“WWE: Unreal” Season 3

July 22

“A Toxic Love Story”

“Elite Force”

“The Taste Test” Season 1

July 23

“Kaulitz & Kaulitz” Season 3

“Ransom Canyon” Season 2

“The Debt Collector”

July 24

“72 Hours”

“Scream”

“Scream 2”

“Scream 3”

“The Truthers”

July 27

“Hannibal” Seasons 1–3

“TÁR”

July 28

“The Exorcism”

“Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain”

July 29

“A Private Life”

“Final Project”

“Gear Heads” Season 1

“Wrath”

July 30

“The Bombing of Pan Am 103”

July 31

“Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours”